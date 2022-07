EDWARDSVILLE - In a special session on Wednesday, the county board will consider certain proposed ordinance changes relating to Board oversight and the authority of the Chairman over County Board administration. These changes have been opposed by Chairman Prenzler. But today, the other five GOP county-wide officials came out in strong support of the plan due to a recent lawsuit costing $1.3 million to taxpayers and many other personnel problems.

