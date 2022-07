It’s summer! The sun’s out, you’re probably enjoying the warm weather outdoors and while providing a good meal that’s both delicious and healthy is important, you don’t want to waste a minute in the kitchen that you don’t have to. Enter broccoli and cauliflower, two healthy vegetables that fall into the rainbow of foods recommended to eat daily. They’re nutritious, readily available year-round and easy to prepare with your air fryer, so you can have simple, healthy sides and snacks whenever you want.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO