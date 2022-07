LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few showers and storms are firing up near I-40 in our northern counties this afternoon and evening, with any strong storms staying well north of Texoma. They will last through the early nighttime hours before falling apart. Most of us here in Southwest Oklahoma won’t see much rainfall, though strong wind gusts could be a concern as these showers and storms collapse. This shouldn’t impede any plans you might have for Fourth of July weekend festivities, unless you live in those northern counties where these showers could pop-up. Overall it will be a calm night for most of us, with clouds building across Southwest Oklahoma early tomorrow morning. Lows will get down to the mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

