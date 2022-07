Story by retiree Mike Wright of the Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019, as printed: “In 2016, Citrus County commissioners asked the state to consider moving the parkway three miles further north to C.R. 486. The state agrees and, at the time, was the concern that C.R. 491 widening between S.R. 44 and C.R. 486 would not be completed and ending the parkway at S.R. 44 would create a traffic mess on C.R. 491. The BOCC was right about one thing and that is C.R. 491 four-laning would be incomplete.”

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO