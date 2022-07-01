ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Reminder: New Zoning Name – Neighborhood Residential Zones

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJ8oz_0gSKM2Ge00

On December 15, 2021, Mayor Durkan signed Ordinance 126509, which changes the name of “Single Family” zones to “Neighborhood Residential” zones.

Seattle’s Land Use Code and the official zoning maps divide the city geographically into zoning districts (e.g., single-family residential, multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, etc.). Ordinance 126509 applies the new zone name by dividing the neighborhood residential areas into four zones, based on pre-existing minimum required lot sizes: Single-family 9600 (SF 9600), Single-family 7200 (SF 7200), Single-family 5000 (SF 5000), and Residential Small Lot (RSL). The ordinance renames these zones as shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Zoning Name Changes

Existing Zone (Abbreviation) New Zone (Abbreviation)

Single-family Residential 9600 (SF 9600) Neighborhood Residential 1 (NR1)

Single-family Residential 7200 (SF 7200) Neighborhood Residential 2 (NR2)

Single-family Residential 5000 (SF 5000) Neighborhood Residential 3 (NR3)

Residential Small Lot (RSL) Neighborhood Residential Small Lot (RSL)

Ordinance 126509 updates these names throughout the Seattle Municipal Code (SMC). Zoning district names would be updated in the following:

  1. Official Land Use Map/Seattle Zoning Maps
  2. Throughout the Land Use Code (SMC Title 23)
  3. Short-term rental licensing regulations (SMC Chapter 6.600)
  4. Traffic administration regulations (SMC Chapter 11.16) and street use regulations (SMC Title 15)
  5. Building and construction codes (SMC Title 22)
  6. Environmental regulations (SMC Title 25)

The ordinance would only update these names and add definitions for these new names, no other changes are made. The only code sections that currently refer to single-family zones that the ordinance would not update are SMC Chapter 23.60A, the Seattle Shoreline Master Program Regulations.

Amendments to shoreline regulations require approval by the State and extensive targeted outreach to shoreline stakeholders. After consultation with the Washington State Department of Ecology, it was determined that the best approach to updating this chapter of the SMC would be to make changes to references to single-family zones in the Shoreline Chapter as part of the next general update to the City’s Shoreline regulations.

References are retained in the Land Use Code to single-family zones to maintain consistency in the Shoreline Chapter. The ordinance is effective on June 13, 2022 and leading up to that date, SDCI staff are working to update the City’s zoning maps, SDCI’s Director Rules, and other documents that reference single-family zones. Municode, the City’s code publisher, will update the SMC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Meghan M. Richter

City of Seattle on July 3rd: Updates from Seattle Public Utilities, SDOT Traffic and Seattle Fire Dept.

Fireworks are illegal in Seattle and can have unintended consequences including major property loss and significant injury, or in worst case scenario, death.Seattle Fire Dept. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
KOMO News

Work on Revive I-5 project in Seattle completed early for this weekend, WSDOT says

SEATTLE — State transportation officials said Sunday that the Revive I-5 work was completed early for the holiday weekend so motorists traveling on Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle won't encounter delays from that ongoing construction project. The Washington State Department of Transportation posted on social media around 8:45 a.m....
SEATTLE, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Know Your Rights as a Renter

I've been hearing a lot of landlord from hell stories lately, so I just wanted to let people know about the renters' right laws in Seattle. IF YOU ARE RENTING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SEATTLE, YOUR LANDLORD MUST:
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King County Council to vote on $500,000 in abortion access funding

SEATTLE — King County is set to consider emergency legislation that would authorize a half-million dollars in abortion access funding. The vote happening on Tuesday is about allocating that funding to Northwest Abortion Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps people secure abortion care in the Pacific Northwest. On...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

'Seattle Social Housing Developer' may be on the ballot in November

(The Center Square) – Initiative 135, a proposal that would create a "social housing developer," might have received enough signatures to appear on the November ballot. Organizers of Initiative 135 told KING 5 TV News that they had collected a sufficient number of signatures to hold a position on the ballot.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds police chief to visit Woodway Town Council’s July 5 meeting

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett will pay a visit to the Woodway Town Council during its Tuesday, July 5 business meeting. The Town of Woodway contracts with the City of Edmonds to provide police services. The hybrid council meeting — a day later than usual due to the Monday, July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#9600#Smc
q13fox.com

2 killed after ground caves in at Shoreline construction site

SHORELINE, Wash. - Two men were killed and officials are working to recover their bodies after the ground collapsed at a Shoreline construction site. According to officials, two men became trapped when a trench collapsed in the 650 block of NW 163rd Street, just after 2 p.m. on Monday. Fire crews said the hole that they fell into was about 20 feet long and 15 feet deep.
SHORELINE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Light Publishes New Metering Standard for Consistency and Safety

Seattle City Light (SCL) recently developed a new electric metering standard to clarify discrepancies and ensure consistent interpretation related to placement of equipment (e.g., cable boxes, downspouts, etc.) within the defined electric meter working space. SCL Construction Standard 1554.33, “Meter Mounting Configurations, Heights, Working Space, and Clearances, Exterior (Outdoor),” published on June 8, 2022, is for SCL personnel, customers, and installers involved with planning, installing, inspecting, reading, testing, and maintaining exterior mounted electric meters. Read Full Article.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Pierce County sees jump in property values

(The Center Square) – Residential property values in Pierce County, Washington, are up 19% compared to a 16% increase in 2021. “Home values in all parts of our county continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each in the past year,” Pierce County Assessor Mike Lonergan said in a statement.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thousands Cheered to Welcome the Liberty Bell to Olympia in July 1915

If you think the Liberty Bell has never left Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, you would be wrong. In fact, the nation’s legendary icon was right here in Thurston County at the former Northern Pacific Depot in Olympia on July 14, 1915. The bell’s 1915 national tour was set in...
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Name this place in Edmonds

Can you name this place in Edmonds, taken by photographer Bob Conrad? Submit your guess in the comments below.
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead in trench collapse at Shoreline construction site

Shoreline fire crews responded to a construction accident behind a house where two people died in a trench collapse Monday, the fire department announced. The house is located at 600 Northwest 163rd Street in Shoreline’s Highland Terrace neighborhood. According to the fire department, a “very deep,” 20-foot-long trench collapsed,...
SHORELINE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Coveted for its land and its license, Central District’s Ponder pot shop has sold

As we head into Independence Day weekend 2022, the freedom to create, sustain, and cash in on your Seattle recreational pot shop is being marked on E Union. Ponder, one of the neighborhood’s pioneer state-licensed cannabis shops, has been sold, sparking questions about the industry’s regulations and its place in Seattle’s tumultuous labor and workers rights movement.
SEATTLE, WA
police1.com

Seattle PD looks to unarmed response for non-emergency 911 calls

SEATTLE — City leaders in Seattle are discussing whether community service officers, crisis response experts and behavioral health providers could be dispatched to certain 911 calls instead of police. However, the process is still being figured out, according to K5 News. Officer shortage is driving the discussion. Roughly 400...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of Sacajawea Elementary School for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of Sacajawea Elementary School located at 9501 20th Avenue NE at its meeting on July 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L280) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy