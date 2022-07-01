Seattle City Light Publishes New Metering Standard for Consistency and Safety

How long have you been at City Light? I will have been at City Light for four years this September. Division: Engineering and Technology Operations . Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? I’m an assistant engineer in the Generation Electrical Engineering team. We do design work for capital projects as well as maintenance for the hydroelectric plants. Currently, a small team of my coworkers and I are working on an updated, new human machine interface (HMI) for our Cedar Falls plant and Cedar Falls upcoming switchyard. There’s a lot of moving parts and collaboration with the switchyard project, but I am in an excellent group of team players and hard workers.

