Seattle City Light Publishes New Metering Standard for Consistency and Safety

By SDCI Community Engagement
 4 days ago

Seattle City Light (SCL) recently developed a new electric metering standard to clarify discrepancies and ensure consistent interpretation related to placement of equipment (e.g., cable boxes, downspouts, etc.) within the defined electric meter working space. SCL Construction Standard 1554.33, “Meter Mounting Configurations, Heights, Working Space, and Clearances, Exterior (Outdoor),” published on June 8, 2022, is for SCL personnel, customers, and installers involved with planning, installing, inspecting, reading, testing, and maintaining exterior mounted electric meters. Read Full Article.

Reminder: New Zoning Name – Neighborhood Residential Zones

On December 15, 2021, Mayor Durkan signed Ordinance 126509, which changes the name of “Single Family” zones to “Neighborhood Residential” zones. Seattle’s Land Use Code and the official zoning maps divide the city geographically into zoning districts (e.g., single-family residential, multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, etc.). Ordinance 126509 applies the new zone name by dividing the neighborhood residential areas into four zones, based on pre-existing minimum required lot sizes: Single-family 9600 (SF 9600), Single-family 7200 (SF 7200), Single-family 5000 (SF 5000), and Residential Small Lot (RSL). The ordinance renames these zones as shown in Table 1.
Office of Labor Standards Marks Third-Year Anniversary of the Domestic Workers Ordinance with the First-of-Its-Kind Settlement for Seattle

Seattle, WA – (July 1, 2022) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) marks the third-year anniversary of the Domestic Workers Ordinance that took effect July 1, 2019, with the first-of-its-kind settlement under the ordinance in Seattle. This law gives minimum wage, rest break, and meal break rights to domestic workers. It also created a Domestic Workers Standards Board.
California Avenue SW Pedestrian Safety

On the evening on May 6, Nicholas Wolf was struck by a car while crossing California Avenue SW near SW Findlay Street. In the wake of this tragic death, many constituents wrote to me to request intersection improvements there. I asked SDOT to consider these requests and examine what can be done to improve safety there.
In Your Own Words: Community Members Speak in Support of Making Seattle an Abortion Rights Sanctuary City!

Below are answers we received from working people and community members who signed Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s petition to make Seattle an abortion rights sanctuary city! Sign the petition now: https://forms.gle/ijiBv87ovbmCcKZ56. In your own words, why should Seattle be an abortion rights sanctuary city and also fund free abortions for...
Seattle City (spot)Light: Cassondra Dale, Assistant Electrical Engineer

How long have you been at City Light? I will have been at City Light for four years this September. Division: Engineering and Technology Operations . Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? I’m an assistant engineer in the Generation Electrical Engineering team. We do design work for capital projects as well as maintenance for the hydroelectric plants. Currently, a small team of my coworkers and I are working on an updated, new human machine interface (HMI) for our Cedar Falls plant and Cedar Falls upcoming switchyard. There’s a lot of moving parts and collaboration with the switchyard project, but I am in an excellent group of team players and hard workers.
Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of Sacajawea Elementary School for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of Sacajawea Elementary School located at 9501 20th Avenue NE at its meeting on July 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L280) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
Food Rescue Technical Assitance & Analysis; SPU RFQ/P/Contract# 22-141-S

__________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants or organizations to support SPU’s Food Rescue Innovation Program in order to reduce edible food flowing to garbage and compost collection. This on-the-ground work will build on past findings to encourage food businesses and hunger relief organizations to improve food donation practices. And it may also include policy and incentive development to increase participation across private, nonprofit, public agencies, and other stakeholders who could drive systemic change.
Councilmember Mosqueda Creates JumpStart Community Self-Determination Fund to Fight Displacement & Discrimination

SEATTLE – Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) celebrated the 7-0 vote to pass her bill creating the JumpStart Housing Community Self-Determination Fund It is funded by revenue from the JumpStart progressive payroll tax to support organizations building housing to address displacement, redress the longstanding harms of discriminatory lending practices, and advance equitable development. This fund will help create greater housing stability in communities that are disproportionately impacted by housing insecurity and homelessness, face higher eviction rates, and have disproportionately lower homeownership rates and household wealth—disparities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DEEL Invests $1.5 Million to Advance Youth Leadership and Cultural Education

Contact: Kamaria Hightower, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 206.677.1282. DEEL Invests $1.5 Million to Advance Youth Leadership and Cultural Education. SEATTLE (June 28) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced awards totaling $1.5 million to support the leadership and cultural education of more than 1,500 Black, Indigenous, immigrant, refugee, and youth of color in Seattle. Building on recommendations from the Equitable Communities Initiative, DEEL’s Youth Leadership & Cultural Education investment expands access to educational settings that celebrate culture, inspire authentic personal development, and build leadership skills. Eleven organizations were approved for grants of up to $150,000; seven are first-time DEEL grant recipients.
Culinary Services Jobs

Culinary Services is hosting job fairs at multiple locations this summer. The department is hiring for secondary managers, elementary managers, and lunchroom assistants (cooks, servers/cashiers). Benefits include medical, dental, vision; retirement, life and AD&D insurance; long-term disability insurance, medical FSA and DCAP. Job fair dates and locations follow. All events...
Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of the Elephant Car Wash Sign for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of the Elephant Car Wash Sign previously located at 6th and Battery on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L280) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
South Transfer Station Phase II; SPU RFQ Contract# SU0-22-121-S

________________________________________________________. The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is seeking a consultant team to provide support to SPU’s design team to move the South Transfer Station Phase II project from a 30% design level through 60% and 90% design and get the project permitted and out to bid at 100% design. The team will also provide support during the bid process, construction, and closeout. The total contract value is estimated to be $5,000,000.
Kingmakers Crowning Ceremony

Kings Take the Crown: Program for Black boys, teens ends school year on a high note. After a year of remarkable progress that culminated with an educator award, the Office of African American Male Achievement (AAMA) celebrated the Kingmakers and Student Leadership Council (SLC) members in a Crowning Ceremony at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute on June 10.
Weekend travelers: Expect traffic & consider riding transit if you plan to attend Seattle Pride festivities, with Revive I-5 and other construction scheduled this weekend

Travelers, please be aware. If you plan to attend this weekend’s Seattle Pride Parade, we encourage you to have fun, but leave yourself extra travel time to and from the event as WSDOT’s Revive I-5 work resumes this weekend. The essential I-5 maintenance work means increased traffic congestion as crews work around the clock to replace aging expansion joints near downtown Seattle.
Introducing the newest member of the OIRA team: Shilpa Salgar

Shilpa Salgar, Special Projects and Policy Specialist. I am thrilled to join the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) team as the Special Projects and Policy Specialist. I was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to immigrant parents from India. Shortly after I was born, our family relocated to Miami, Florida, where I spent most of my childhood. I spent thirteen years living in a melting pot of culture, cuisine, and traditions and spent time with others from all walks of life. When I was a teenager, my family moved to Washington State while my older brother went to college.
HSD Announces Availability of Funding to Establish a Seattle-based Coordinated Regional Network of Services for Victims and Survivors of Gender-based Violence

HSD’s Mayor’s Office on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (MODVSA) is seeking applications from agencies interested in providing survivor-centered, gender-based violence victim services for the diverse communities and geographic areas of Seattle. The purpose of this RFP is to establish a Seattle-based coordinated regional network of services under...
North Queen Anne School Blackboard

Hidden Gems: Surprise Find During Demolition Brings 1938 Graduate Back to North Queen Anne School. Construction workers found a peek into Seattle Public Schools history when a demolition team uncovered a surprise hidden behind a wall at North Queen Anne School. A blackboard contained signatures of multiple people and included the date, Jan. 31, 1938.
