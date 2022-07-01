ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Kerry Isn't the Richest Politician but He Is Wealthy

 4 days ago
Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry has been actively involved in politics since 1972. Despite having served in the Senate from 1985–2013 and as Secretary of State during the time Barack Obama served as president, many people attribute his wealth to his wife, Teresa Heinz, the heiress to the Heinz Company fortune....

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals.

