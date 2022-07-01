David Fizdale Reveals How LeBron James Learned About Miami Heat Culture: "Some Guys He Wanted To Come Into Our Locker Room... UD And Wade Go, 'Nah, We Don't Do It Like That Here. This Is Our Space."
The Miami Heat culture has been mentioned around the league nonstop, getting more and more attention in recent years, with the team showing they are ready to do anything to win and let rivals know that they'll have a hard time trying to bring them down. Every player who's...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 2