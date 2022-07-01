ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meta Was on a Mission to Inform and Inspire at the 12th Annual VidCon

By Beatrice Hazelhurst
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNYgK_0gSKIKDJ00

Click here to read the full article.

“This is economic opportunity,” revealed Jackie Pimentel, Instagram’s director of creator product marketing. “It doesn’t matter if you have ten followers or tens of millions, creator monetization means that you can make a living doing what you love.”

Creator empowerment was the connecting thread throughout much of Meta’s messaging at the 12th annual VidCon. Every June, social media savants and their fans from around the world descend upon Anaheim, California to meet, greet and dive into the latest developments in content. As creator-first platforms  have grown, so too have the profiles of creators who’ve been cast as the new generation of celebrities that engage digital audiences with an expanding array of content.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Vidcon is fashioned as one sprawling opportunity for real-time creation at every turn. Throughout the four-day event, it wasn’t unusual to see a surprise dance challenge break out in the convention halls and talk of impromptu short skits was at an all time high. Meta drove the conversation with a pair of lounges where VidCon attendees could collaborate and create Reels with the help of Meta ambassadors who were on hand to play creative director and editor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaFKe_0gSKIKDJ00

Marissa Joy Photography

Those looking to learn were invited to a series of creator-led sessions to master the Metaverse on their own terms. For many, that means exploring new dimensions. Recently, Karen Cheng (@karenxcheng) used artificial intelligence to create an image from scratch using only voice commands. Now, she’s utilizing Meta’s platforms to explore the endless possibilities of her work as a director. During her panel discussion, Metaverse 101: Everything You Need To Know , the visual artist unraveled the importance of Reels for both online discovery and development. While she felt that Instagram was once the most difficult social channel for creators to grow, she’s found that one successful Reel can accrue 20-30,000 followers in a matter of days and the potential is pushing creators to reimagine the realm’s possibilities.

Cheng’s primary example was self-shot choreography. Once limited to torso-up framing due to phone screen limitations, the moves that grace our feeds may soon be perceived as fully-fleshed routines thanks to virtual reality. Meeting in the Metaverse, Cheng believes, will offer digital artists both financial and creative longevity. In fact, Cheng’s early embrace of the alternate reality already facilitated an inking of several substantial contracts from corporations who want in — and she’s not alone.

“Brands are looking for opportunities that feel seamless,” echoed Pimentel during her panel, The Future of Monetization . “They want us to create the formats to bring together their marketing goals with the creator’s understanding of their audience to make that super magic.” Also featuring We Are Verified CEO Jordon Wornona, The Future of Monetization was a clinic for anyone hoping to make it big via brand deals.

Dispelling the misconception that more followers means more money—for both companies and creators—Wornona spoke to the power of niche-creators who can generate significant income from small-scale partnerships (think: several hundred dollars to create a video with a particular sound). For her part, Pimental recalled brands engaging an enthusiastic consumer base off the back of one great piece of content. Both experts also touted the value of the digital world to foster a closer connection between brands or talent, and their devotees. Web 3, they claim, will facilitate intimate VIP experiences both on and offline. Soon, they shared, access to talent will become collectible: bought and traded by fandoms the same way one might a baseball card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EN2Ib_0gSKIKDJ00

Marissa Joy Photography

Naturally, fans themselves are a fundamental part of VidCon. It’s a chance to remove the screen that’s long separated them from their favorite online personalities, while enjoying live performances, freebies and much more. Nonetheless, for creators, online attention IRL can be overwhelming. Dotted throughout the fan-free ‘Featured Creators’ section were signs banning selfie and autograph requests — allowing talent to traverse between the social app-sponsored content lounges without interruption (in Meta’s case: a pool party outdoors and picture-perfect ‘meadow’ indoors). VidCon clearly understands its market—mental health maintenance can feel like a full-time job for many creators. For that reason, Meta introduced a particularly necessary panel into their programming slate: Staying Safe So You Can Create, Grow and Earn .

“If I go viral on Reels [and] it ends up on anyone’s page, I’m aware that young girls are reading the comments,” says fashion and beauty creator Achieng Agutu (@noordinarynoise). “I don’t want someone to say something nasty and ruin that [safe] space, so I will block you, I have the time.”

Alongside Agutu, illustrator Devon Rodriguez (@devonrodriguez) and Nurse Blake (@nurseblake) discussed some of the downsides of their significant followings. All three contend with existing imposter syndrome, worsened by trolls who are quick to dismiss creators as “frauds.” Over time, they’ve all developed systems to circumvent online negativity. While Rodriguez is quick to restrict comments rather than outright block, Agutu limits trigger words to keep her comment section clean. “The more you grow, the scarier it becomes,” Blake shared, “[Thankfully] there are features in place to protect you as you get bigger.”

Comedians Daphnique Springs (@iamdsprings) and Lonnie Marts, AKA @lonnieiiv attest that persisting through setbacks is essential to social growth. The duo, who concluded Meta’s programming on the panel Success At Every Stage In Your Journey along with designer-influencer Kheris Rogers (​@kherispoppin), reflected on the “ups and down” of their careers thus far. All three experienced significant advancement with the advent of Reels, packaging their personality into bite-sized clips. After years of rejection through traditional media channels, each pushed past their comfort zones and found community by embracing online audiences.

With so many examples of self-made success, it’s no wonder creators are betting on themselves. With a little help from VidCon, Meta and millions of combined followers, each Featured Creator is surveying a landscape of endless possibility. Now that they’re ready to share their stories, be sure to tune in — making a living doing what you love has never been so likable.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Guns N’ Roses Bring Out Carrie Underwood at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this year, Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood onstage to perform two Guns N’ Roses classics during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival. On Friday night, the country singer returned the favor by making a surprise appearance onstage during the band’s gig in Tottenham, England. Underwood — who was in the U.K. promoting her new album Denim and Rhinestones — first popped up midway through GNR’s concert to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” alongside Rose and the band. “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” Rose said after the song’s first...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

What the Hell Happened to Justin Timberlake?

Click here to read the full article. Zoomers, particularly those on TikTok, are really good at making previously lauded white men seem remarkably uncool. This is a curse that has now befallen Justin Timberlake, the once pop prince.  At the turn of the century, Timberlake dominated every facet of pop culture. He was the de facto breakout star of dominating boy band *NSYNC and the boyfriend of pop princess Britney Spears. When both those parts of his life ended in uniquely dramatic fashions, he spun it into solo superstardom. Twenty years ago this fall, he made his mark with Justified. Four years...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Never-Ending Psychedelic Trip of Michael Pollan

Click here to read the full article. There was a time when psychedelics such as LSD, mushrooms, and mescaline were primarily relegated to those who were wild and weird enough to brave the legal and social throes imposed by the War on Drugs. But those days are ending — if they haven’t already slipped into the past. Today these substances are increasingly embraced for their therapeutic, spiritual, and recreational value, and journalist Michael Pollan has emerged as arguably the most prominent champion of their kaleidoscopic rewards.  “It’s for spiritual experience,” he explained to Rolling Stone. “It’s for self-exploration. It’s for setting...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

Soccer Mommy Deepens Her Indie-Rock Brilliance on ‘Sometimes, Forever’

Click here to read the full article. “And I got a heart that beats too fast,” Sophie Allison informs us on her third album as Soccer Mommy. “And a shake in my hands and a pain in my back.” The song is called “Feel It All the Time,” a perfect example of her ability at channeling her complicated, contradictory feelings into perfectly crafted pop songs. As on her previous albums, Allison’s métier is tense, dreamily lush Nineties indie rock, with echoes of Liz Phair, Helium, and other artists who specialized in making secret sharing seem like community building. On Sometimes,...
SOCCER
Rolling Stone

Kinzinger: Hutchinson’s Bombshell Testimony Is ‘Inspiring’ Others to Come Forward

Click here to read the full article. According to Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony to the Jan. 6 committee this week — where she revealed the inner workings of the Trump White House in the lead up to and during the Capitol attack — has inspired other witnesses to come forward. Host Dana Bash interviewed Kinzinger on CNN’s State of the Union and asked: “Since Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, have new witnesses come forward to want to speak up?” “Yes. I don’t want to get into who or any of those details… She’s been inspiring for a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

A Chick-Fil-A Employee Claims She Was Harassed for Being Trans. Now, She’s Suing

Click here to read the full article. When Aaron White began training for a position as Director of Operations at a Georgia Chick-fil-A franchise in the summer of 2021, she assumed that she’d spend the next few weeks learning the ins and outs of the fast food business before officially starting the job. But according to a new lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, from the day her training began, White was instead repeatedly subjected to demeaning, racially and sexually charged comments from her coworkers — and management refused to intervene. White, a transgender...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Web3 Technology
Rolling Stone

James Corden Visits White House and ‘Brightens Up the Place’ With Harry Styles Pics

Click here to read the full article. James Corden popped by the White House for some adventures in politicking, food services, and Oval Office redecorating on The Late Late Show Thursday, June 30.  The clip opened with Corden assuming his new role as President Joe Biden’s assistant, offering tedious time updates, fetching the president an Edible Arrangement, and not-so-subtly covering up a bust of Harry Truman with a photo of Harry Styles. “Cover one Harry with another Harry, that’s what I’m saying,” Corden quipped. “I just think it brightens the place up.” Also during his visit, Corden stopped by the White House...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Isn’t Done Carrying Water for Right-Wing Activists

Click here to read the full article. Law is supposed to be an objective discipline. We praise the “rule of law” as an immutable hallmark of the American legal system, and take solace in the ideal that justice should be dispensed fairly and evenly regardless of who is dispensing it. Our judges wear black robes because they are meant to be indistinguishable. It theoretically shouldn’t matter which one hears a case because the law, not the individual, determines the outcome. But here’s the spoiler: This is all hogwash. At least when it comes to the Supreme Court, who the judge is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Little Big Town Are Partying ‘All Summer’ on New Single

Click here to read the full article. Little Big Town are partying “All Summer” with the group’s buoyant new single from their forthcoming new LP. “I know it sounds cliche / Making eyes across the pool all day / And I don’t need you but it feels that way / And I don’t ever let myself feel that way,” the band sings. “But here I am, getting tan, drinking wine on the water / And it’s easy and it’s fun / If you want it and if I want / I’ll be your dream in-between in your meantime lover / All...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Trial on Drug Charge Begins in Russia

Click here to read the full article. Brittney Griner’s trial for cannabis possession in Russia began Friday with a hearing where prosecutors detailed the case against the WNBA star. “Being sufficiently aware that the movement of narcotic drugs is not allowed… no later than February 17, 2022 at an unspecified location under unspecified circumstances from an unidentified person [Griner] bought two cartridges for personal use, which contained 0.252 grams and 0.45 grams of hash oil, totaling 0.702 grams,” the prosecutor said (via CNN). The first hearing featured testimony from two witnesses, including an employee of the Sheremetyevo airport customs services where Griner...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Watch Drake Join Backstreet Boys to Perform ‘I Want It That Way’ at Toronto Concert

Click here to read the full article. Backstreet Boys welcomed “sixth member” Drake onstage to perform “I Want It That Way” during the boy band’s concert Saturday in the rapper’s hometown of Toronto. Closing out their main set at the Budweiser Stage, the quintet brought out Drake, who told the audience a story about why the 1999 hit single means so much to him. “At 13 years old, I had a bar mitzvah, and at my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl I was in love with came up to me and one of the greatest songs...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Streaming Services Reviewed and Compared

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s 2022, and if you haven’t cut the cable cord yet, it’s time to consider making the switch to streaming. With a ton of affordable options in the marketplace, streaming services get you the same content as conventional cable, with the added convenience of taking your programming on the go — whether on your phone, tablet, or laptop. It only takes a simple app or website to connect, which means you can...
MLS
Rolling Stone

Cinema Bans and Annoyed Theater Employees Push Back on ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Viral #Gentleminions Trend

Click here to read the full article. Teenagers wearing suits have been banned from attending some screenings of Minions: The Rise Of Gru after a viral trend prompted unruly behavior. Groups of young friends in sharp suits have been filming themselves attending the latest Despicable Me spin-off before posting it on TikTok as part of the new #gentleminions trend. The videos show groups of suited youngsters in cinemas across the globe while adopting a hand gesture commonly used by supervillain Felonious Gru (voiced by Steve Carell). It’s thought that most of the videos just show groups attending the screenings in their sharp-suited...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Has Been Chattering for a Year About Trump’s Jan. 6 Capitol Tantrum: Report

Click here to read the full article. Following the bombshell testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the Jan 6. committee, a war of leaks and secret source commentary has erupted over what took place in the presidential motorcade on the day of the Capitol riot.  Sources within the Secret Service now tell CNN that a description of an incident involving President Trump angrily demanding to be taken to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and lunging at agents within the president’s vehicle, circulated amongst staff for months following the events. Two Secret Service sources told CNN they heard the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

How a Celebration of Go-Go Music Became a Scapegoat For Violence in D.C.

Click here to read the full article. On a warm afternoon in June, crowds in Northwest D.C. celebrated Juneteenth by filling the air with the sounds of drums, toms, and voices, singing throughout the streets. I’m speed walking to catch my train home in order to spend the last few hours of Father’s day with my dad, himself a drummer, who just lost his oldest child and only son, my brother, unexpectedly that Monday. I zoom past the National Museum of African American History and Culture, where I’d spent part of my morning with Pharrell, recapping his second Something In...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Did Elvis Presley Steal From Big Mama Thornton? The Real Story of ‘Hound Dog’

Click here to read the full article. Baz Luhrmann’s box-office-topping new movie Elvis does manage to show the powerhouse singer Big Mama Thornton (played by Shonka Dukureh) performing “Hound Dog,” a song she recorded in 1952, four years before Elvis Presley. But it leaves out two very significant players: songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who wrote “Hound Dog” as teenagers for Thornton, and went on to write “Jailhouse Rock,” “You’re So Square (I Don’t Care),” “Trouble,” and other hits for Presley himself. Leiber died in 2011, but Stoller is thriving at age 89 — and he tells our Rolling Stone Music Now...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Took Effect. Chaos Ensued

Click here to read the full article. The trouble in Orange County Public Schools began, perhaps unsurprisingly, at a seminar called “Camp Legal.” The meeting’s stated purpose was for the district’s attorneys to walk school administrators through changes to law, a part of their annual training. But Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, was due to take effect the following week, and neither the state nor the district had offered formal guidance on what that new law would actually mean for their classrooms — a problem, since summer school is already in session....
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Stranger Things’ Season Four Finale: Runnin’ Up That Hill for Two-Plus Hours Isn’t So Fun

Click here to read the full article. This post contains full spoilers for the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season Four, which are streaming now on Netflix. Midway through the super-supersized Stranger Things fourth-season finale, “The Piggyback,” Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) are climbing a haunted house’s stairway in the Upside Down as part of a complicated plan to keep the hell dimension from breaking through into their own world. They have avoided attention so far, but suddenly Robin wakes up the demonic tentacles that surround them, and within moments, all three teens are pinned...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy