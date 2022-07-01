Protestors Flood The Streets Of Akron Over Jayland Walker's Death After 25-Year-Old Is Shot At '90 TIMES' By Police

Credit News 5 cleveland ABC/youtube

Protestors are filling the streets outside of the Akron Police Department headquarters over the killing of Jayland Walker , a 25-year-old Black man, Radar has learned.

Officers said Walker refused to stop for traffic and equipment violations early Monday morning, and he sped off, igniting a car chase that ended on foot.

The chase lasted four-and-a-half minutes and reached speeds of up to about 80 MPH, police said, claiming they first deployed their tasers upon confronting Walker but opened fire when he appeared to be a threat.

Autopsy records stated he was hit "dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots" from eight officers, according to WKYC-TV , claiming the shots caused "more than 60" wounds to Walker's body.

Outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, protesters led chants of "justice for Jayland," "Black Lives Matter," and "How do you spell murderer? APD."

South High Street between Mill and State streets will remain closed over the holiday weekend, the city announced.

Bowery Street, Church Street, and University Avenue between Broadway and Main streets will also be closed until Tuesday due to the demonstrations. The city also called off this weekend's Rib, White and Blue Festival.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller came out and spoke with protesters, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

"We support everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate, but they can't [block] the roadway," Miller said. "We're not coming out here to silence any concerns. We respect the right to peacefully protest, but not in the roadway creating the obstruction, the hazards and everything else."

There are disputing reports about whether Walker was armed at the time, with police claiming he fired a gun at one point. Body camera footage has yet to be released.

Family attorney Paige White spoke on their behalf Thursday.

"I stand before you all with a family who is heartbroken, devastated, confused and searching for answers. There's no words to describe what this family is going through. From what we've read, 90 shots," White said. "We don't treat animals that way."