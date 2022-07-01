ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestors Flood The Streets Of Akron Over Jayland Walker's Death After 25-Year-Old Is Shot At '90 TIMES' By Police

By Samantha Benitz
 4 days ago
Credit News 5 cleveland ABC/youtube

Protestors are filling the streets outside of the Akron Police Department headquarters over the killing of Jayland Walker , a 25-year-old Black man, Radar has learned.

Officers said Walker refused to stop for traffic and equipment violations early Monday morning, and he sped off, igniting a car chase that ended on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uqjG_0gSKI1Wl00
Credit News 5 cleveland ABC/youtube

The chase lasted four-and-a-half minutes and reached speeds of up to about 80 MPH, police said, claiming they first deployed their tasers upon confronting Walker but opened fire when he appeared to be a threat.

Autopsy records stated he was hit "dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots" from eight officers, according to WKYC-TV , claiming the shots caused "more than 60" wounds to Walker's body.

Outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, protesters led chants of "justice for Jayland," "Black Lives Matter," and "How do you spell murderer? APD."

South High Street between Mill and State streets will remain closed over the holiday weekend, the city announced.

Bowery Street, Church Street, and University Avenue between Broadway and Main streets will also be closed until Tuesday due to the demonstrations. The city also called off this weekend's Rib, White and Blue Festival.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller came out and spoke with protesters, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

"We support everyone's right to peacefully demonstrate, but they can't [block] the roadway," Miller said. "We're not coming out here to silence any concerns. We respect the right to peacefully protest, but not in the roadway creating the obstruction, the hazards and everything else."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMpIc_0gSKI1Wl00
Credit News 5 cleveland ABC/youtube

There are disputing reports about whether Walker was armed at the time, with police claiming he fired a gun at one point. Body camera footage has yet to be released.

Family attorney Paige White spoke on their behalf Thursday.

"I stand before you all with a family who is heartbroken, devastated, confused and searching for answers. There's no words to describe what this family is going through. From what we've read, 90 shots," White said. "We don't treat animals that way."

Comments / 39

kevin
4d ago

People are still running away from police and shoot at police officers. 🤦‍♂️this guy shot at police and 80 mile per hour chase by police. If that is true than Akron just became safer with this ending.

Reply(2)
33
Tubesteak
3d ago

Please there were like 20 people these Left Media Propaganda Networks are a joke. Should held accountable for what they write as they invite violence and looting. This guy shot at police he would be alive if he did ONE THING obeyed the LAW!

Reply
13
Craig Bphone
3d ago

There were over TWICE as many protestors in Akron wanting JUSTICE for Ethan Liming, but ZERO media coverage. Because he was white.

Reply(4)
14
