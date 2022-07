Replica of the Statue of Liberty, Butler, Bates County, Missouri.Photographer: William Fischer, Jr. (Apr. 2016), HMdb.org. The above replica of the Statue of Liberty is in Butler, Missouri in front of Butler Elementary School. It was erected in 1951 by the Boy Scouts of America. There are others in Missouri including locations not far from where I live.

