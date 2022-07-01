How Technoblade revealed his true identity for first time in final message to YouTube fans after tragic cancer death

MINECRAFT YouTuber Technoblade has revealed his true identity for the first time to his fans after his tragic death of cancer.

In his final message, The YouTuber revealed that his real name was Alexander after he died aged 23.

The streamer revealed his real name in his final message to fans Credit: YouTube / Technoblade

He has over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel

The streamer's dad shared his son's message Credit: YouTube / Technoblade

The video titled, “so long nerds”, posted by Techoblade’s father shared a message from his son announcing his death.

“Hello everyone, Technoblade here,” the message began. “If you’re watching this. I am dead.”

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

According to his father, Technoblade wrote his final message to his fans approximately eight hours before he passed.

“I don’t think he said everything he wanted to say but I think he got the main points,” he said in an emotional statement.

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for. I miss Technoblade.

“Thank you to all of you, for everything. You meant a lot to him.”

The video ended with a statement from Techo's family that was also shared on Twitter by e-sports gamer, Jake Lucky.

“We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

“From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience - giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

“Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

Alex revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer in August 2021.

He explained he was experiencing some pain in his arm and took some days to recover.

A few days later he went to the hospital as his shoulder was swelling and he thought he had broken a bone.

“They performed a couple of scans and told me the reason my arm hurts is because I have cancer,” he explained at the time.

"That really couldn’t have gone worse."

A month after his diagnosis the YouTuber decided to run a charity stream for the Sarcoma Foundation of America, raising $323,000 in just four hours.

The Minecraft gamer uploaded his first video to YouTube in 2013.

He had more than 10 million subscribers.

He would usually hide behind a mask but decided to reveal his face after a Minecraft challenge where he beat the game using a steering wheel.

His death left his fans devastated who shared emotional tributes branding him a "warrior".

His family's statement after his death Credit: YouTube / Technoblade