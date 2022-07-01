New York moves toward enshrining abortion, LGBTQ rights in state constitution

ALBANY — New York is taking the first step towards enshrining abortion access and LGBTQ rights in the state’s constitution following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Hochul issued a proclamation early Friday adding the Equality Amendment to the agenda after calling lawmakers back to the State Capitol for an “extraordinary session” to strengthen the state’s gun laws in response to a separate Supreme Court ruling.

The proposal amends the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights and prohibit discrimination based on national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex, including reproductive healthcare and autonomy as well as “pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes.”

The Democrat-led Senate approved the measure 49-14 just after 11 a.m. The Assembly is scheduled to take up the amendment later in the day.

Once passed in both chambers, the constitutional change will have to be approved again during the next legislative session, which begins in January, before going before voters.

“The reversal of Roe v. Wade made it clear that New York State must continue to stand up and be a national leader to protect women and individual rights,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). “This is a massive step forward for our state while others move backwards, and an important stance against the Supreme Court’s attack on our rights.”

In a 6-3 decision last week, the conservative majority of the nation’s highest court overturned Roe and rolled back 50 years of federal abortion rights. Dozens of states have already moved to restrict or ban access to the procedure.

In New York, however, abortion rights are already protected under state law thanks to the Reproductive Health Act.

The 2019 measure codified Roe into state law and also allows a pregnancy to be terminated after 24 weeks if a woman’s life is in danger or the fetus is not viable. It also allows a licensed or certified health care practitioner to perform abortions.

Supporters of the constitutional change argue that more needs to be done to send a message to other states where abortion access is already being limited.

The measure stalled during the final days of the legislative session in early June in part due to concerns that it could infringe upon religious rights.

Attorney General Letitia James assured legislative leaders earlier this week that there did not appear to be any legal concerns about the amendment, the Albany Times Union reported.

Still, the New York State Catholic Conference pushed back on the amendment Friday, issuing a memorandum of opposition as it wound its way through the Legislature.

“The amendment is gratuitous, as abortion is already legal in New York with virtually no restrictions,” the group wrote. “New York should stop promoting abortion as a woman’s best and only choice.”