ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New York moves toward enshrining abortion, LGBTQ rights in state constitution

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

ALBANY — New York is taking the first step towards enshrining abortion access and LGBTQ rights in the state’s constitution following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Hochul issued a proclamation early Friday adding the Equality Amendment to the agenda after calling lawmakers back to the State Capitol for an “extraordinary session” to strengthen the state’s gun laws in response to a separate Supreme Court ruling.

The proposal amends the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights and prohibit discrimination based on national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex, including reproductive healthcare and autonomy as well as “pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes.”

The Democrat-led Senate approved the measure 49-14 just after 11 a.m. The Assembly is scheduled to take up the amendment later in the day.

Once passed in both chambers, the constitutional change will have to be approved again during the next legislative session, which begins in January, before going before voters.

“The reversal of Roe v. Wade made it clear that New York State must continue to stand up and be a national leader to protect women and individual rights,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). “This is a massive step forward for our state while others move backwards, and an important stance against the Supreme Court’s attack on our rights.”

In a 6-3 decision last week, the conservative majority of the nation’s highest court overturned Roe and rolled back 50 years of federal abortion rights. Dozens of states have already moved to restrict or ban access to the procedure.

In New York, however, abortion rights are already protected under state law thanks to the Reproductive Health Act.

The 2019 measure codified Roe into state law and also allows a pregnancy to be terminated after 24 weeks if a woman’s life is in danger or the fetus is not viable. It also allows a licensed or certified health care practitioner to perform abortions.

Supporters of the constitutional change argue that more needs to be done to send a message to other states where abortion access is already being limited.

The measure stalled during the final days of the legislative session in early June in part due to concerns that it could infringe upon religious rights.

Attorney General Letitia James assured legislative leaders earlier this week that there did not appear to be any legal concerns about the amendment, the Albany Times Union reported.

Still, the New York State Catholic Conference pushed back on the amendment Friday, issuing a memorandum of opposition as it wound its way through the Legislature.

“The amendment is gratuitous, as abortion is already legal in New York with virtually no restrictions,” the group wrote. “New York should stop promoting abortion as a woman’s best and only choice.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy