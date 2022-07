While most pet owners understand that fireworks can be hard on pets, the Humane Society of Missouri offers some other tips to keep pets safe, healthy, and happy:. • Extreme heat. Keep the Humane Society of Missouri’s lifesaving motto in mind: “70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover!” When the temperature outside is 70 degrees or higher, the temperature inside the car can reach more than 100 degrees in minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked, or the car is in the shade. If you see an animal in heat-related distress act immediately by calling the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO