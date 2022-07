Nicki Minaj had some strong words for her one-time friend and collaborator Kanye West during her set at Essence Festival on Friday, July 1. Before launching into the Kanye-track “Monster” (which was one of Nicki’s early career successes), she seemed to take aim at Ye, as her DJ played a portion of the track. “Hold up! A monster though! A monster though!” she said. “But we don’t f**k with clowns.”

