The final GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France after stage 21

Jonas Vingegaard was crowned the 2022 Tour de France champion in Paris on stage 21 of the race, rolling over the line in procession with his Jumbo-Visma teammates - 51 seconds behind stage winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and the main peloton.

The sentiment didn't cost Vingegaard a significant chunk of his margin over second place Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who finishes the race 2:49 down on the Dane in the yellow jersey.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in third place in the overall classification, 7:28 down on Vingegaard.

Aside from Jumbo's split finish, the remainder of the general classification remains exactly as it was following the decisive stage 20 time trial .

Indeed, a day previously, stage 20 was the last dance of the general classification contenders at the 2022 Tour de France , and the very last gasp for any aspirations of capturing the yellow jersey for Pogačar.

Vingegaard showed absolutely no weakness, though, coming second on the time trial only 19 seconds behind his teammate and stage winner Wout van Aert, beating Pogačar by 8 seconds.

Securing his spot on the podium, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into fourth position on stage 20, losing only 12 seconds to Vingegaard - he rode into stage 21 down 8:13 in the GC and in third place overall.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) shook things up further down the order, finishing 2:46 behind Van Aert and leapfrogging both Louis Meintjes and Nairo Quintana to move into fifth position in the general classification - while Meintjes and Quintana shifted down to sixth and eighth respectively.

Splitting the two of them is Romain Bardet , who showed fighting spirit in finishing 25th on stage 20's TT - 3:10 down on Van Aert. That bumped the Frenchman up from seventh to eighth, compounding a bad day for Meintjes who lost 5:48 on the time trial.

At the race finish, the top 10 is rounded off by Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) who both remained the same position after a testing TT on stage 20 - Lutsenko in ninth and Yates in 10th - though their margins to yellow noticeably stretched out. After stage 20, the top 10 spanned a yawning 25:43 coming into the final stage on Sunday - only drawn slightly shorter by the 51 seconds Vingegaard returned to the GC contenders on Sunday's final stage.

The story of Vingegaard's victory spans many stages, with his big gain coming on stage 11, where he took a stunning victory on the Col du Granon. A week later, on stage 18, he crushed all hopes for Pogačar's yellow jersey on the Hautacam ascent, where he won the stage to finish over a minute ahead of the Slovenian.

Of course, that came alongside day-in-day-out battles for minor gains, and dozens of brave attacks from Pogačar. Vinegegaard finishes the Tour as a worthy winner, setting the stage for a dramatic GC battle for years to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling

How the Tour de France standings evolved

The Tour de France classifications

Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France. Click here for a more comprehensive explainer , including minor competitions such as the intermediate sprints prize and the fighting spirit prize. Speaking of prizes, click here to find out how much the riders can win during the Tour de France .

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.

