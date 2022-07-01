Escambia County, Santa Rosa County set for bridge, road repairs after July 4th

FLORIDA ( WKRG ) — Drivers in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County will experience traffic delays and road closures following the July 4th holiday as “crews perform construction and maintenance activities,” according to a release from the Florida Department of Transportation .

FDOT says construction and repairs will not begin until Tuesday, July 5, in anticipation of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Escambia County and Santa Rosa County residents, pedestrians and holiday travelers will experience eight different “traffic disruptions,” including road closures, bridge replacements, sidewalk repairs and more:

Escambia County

Road Closure Repairs Dates Times U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement Drivers will experience lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge as crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to make new concrete slabs for the westbound bridge (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) Tuesday, July 5 – Saturday, July 9 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Drivers will experience lane closures from A Street and Dominguez Street while crews install a new fence Tuesday, July 5 Daytime North Ninth Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement All northbound lanes will be closed. Drivers will be directed to the southside of the bridge while crews work on the northbound side. Crews will begin bringing materials and equipment July 5 Tuesday, July 5 – Friday, July 8 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue Alternating sidewalk closures will cause pedestrians to cross labeled intersections on the opposite side of Pace Boulevard Begins Tuesday, July 5 Daytime Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) from Brent Lane to North of Interstate 10 (I-10) Curb and sidewalk improvements will cause lane closures Tuesday, July 5 – Thursday, July 7 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange Closures on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound for asphalt work Tuesday, July 5 – Thursday, July 7 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) Periodic shoulder closures for watermain line placement Tuesday, July 5 – Friday, July 8 Daytime I-10 Eastbound Routine Maintenance near U.S. 29 Exit 10A and 10B Guardrail repairs will cause lane closures Tuesday, July 5 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Santa Rosa County

Road Closure Repairs Dates Times U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement Drivers will experience lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge as crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to make new concrete slabs for the westbound bridge (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) Tuesday, July 5 – Saturday, July 9 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Temporary median and turn-lane closures

– Lane and median closures between S.R. 281 & Bayshore Road for paving Tuesday, July 5 – Friday, July 8 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 Re-occurring lane closures for “construction activities” Tuesday, July 5 – Thursday, July 7 Nighttime

FDOT says all of these set repairs are weather dependent and could be delayed or rescheduled in the case of extreme weather. FDOT reminded drivers to, “use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.”

