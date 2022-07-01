ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson’s cause of death revealed

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WGHP) — The cause of death of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has been revealed, according to the Baltimore Sun .

Ferguson was discovered unresponsive by police in a Baltimore residence on June 21 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

These are the titans of NFL, NBA, NASCAR that we have lost in 2022

Ferguson’s death sent shockwaves around the sports world as he was only 26 years old at the time of his passing.

Now, a spokesman with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore has confirmed that Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine. Ferguson’s death was also ruled accidental by the autopsy.

“Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate,” the Ravens said in a statement issued Friday. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life [Saturday].”

Affectionately known by fans, teammates and friends as “Sack Daddy,” Ferguson was a superstar at Lousiana Tech University.

Ferguson dominated for four seasons at Lousiana Tech, ending his collegiate career as the FBS all-time leader in sacks with 45.

During his senior campaign, he truly dominated finishing with 26 tackles for loss and setting a Lousiana Tech record with 17.5 sacks in a single season.

Ferguson would go on to be selected with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

