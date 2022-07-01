Customer Shoots Two Employees at Subway After Mayonnaise Dispute
A customer shot two Subway workers, leaving one of them dead, after an argument about his sandwich. According to the...krforadio.com
A customer shot two Subway workers, leaving one of them dead, after an argument about his sandwich. According to the...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0