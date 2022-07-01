ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Maverick Customers Will Forego Options or Bump Into 2023

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last week of June, 2022 Ford Maverick owners who were still waiting for confirmation that their popular mini-truck is being built were sent an email. In it, Ford explained that, if you absolutely must have a model year 2022 Maverick, you'll need to drop some options. Otherwise, you'll have...

