Free Agent CB Linked to Steelers Before Training Camp
4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move in free agency, acquiring Levi Wallace from the open market. But with Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton set to man the cornerback position, one NFL site believes there's more coming for Pittsburgh's...
There are still several NFL free agents available. Some are waiting for injuries to occur before signing. Others may be hoping for improved contract offers. Joe Haden is a player apparently still holding out for a better deal. Pro Football Focus published an article last week naming one free agent...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer details each of those claims, which include those made by two of the women who have publicly identified themselves. Lauren Baxley’s suit alleges that Watson exposed himself to her during a massage session in June, 2020, making it similar to that of Ashley Solis. Their allegations and identities first went public last April, and they “were considered the two plaintiffs closest to going to trial,” Schrotenboer notes. The two other remaining suits filed by unidentified women include the one who is now suing the Texans for their role in allowing Watson’s behavior to take place.
People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
Michael Jordan is the GOAT of the NBA as per most people, so there's no doubting the fact that he is the greatest Chicago Bull ever too. During his prime in the 90s, MJ was the biggest contributor as the Bulls won 6 NBA championships in 8 seasons, arguably the greatest prime any player has ever enjoyed.
The Ravens are one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL. They did miss the playoffs last year, though, finishing under .500 at 8-9. That makes their win total for 2022 a little curious because it is hard to see exactly how they improved from a season ago. As...
If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
Newsflash, the Washington Commanders have needed a quarterback. From the non-existent Ryan Fitzpatrick era last season, to the eventual Taylor Heinicke disappointment, they can’t seem to catch a break. The franchise believes they have found an answer in Carson Wentz, the former Eagle and most recently, Colt. Their organization exchanged multiple draft picks for the North Dakota State alum this offseason.
The Indianapolis Colts need to add some Free Agents before Training Camp. The Colts have some below average position groups that could use a serious upgrade. The Wide Receiver room is young, that could pose some problems. The Free Agency pool is full of capable and even possibly some team changing talents. The Colts should acquire them sooner rather than later to get them fitting into the system as fast as possible.
The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers have had a memorable offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. After the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiving corps has the most new faces of any position group on the team. This is highlighted by the signing of Sammy Watkins and drafting of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will not only get to host the top team in baseball, but they also will get to see an old friend or two when the New York Yankees visit for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday opposite...
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was believed to have torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during Super Bowl LVI. Only the free agent doesn't believe it. Beckham, who joined the world champion Los Angeles Rams from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 season, tweeted Saturday night that the injury occurred before the big game.
One MLB scout believes that with the New York Yankees being serious title contenders this season, they should be willing to give up nearly “anything” in their farm system in a trade for outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees have dominated baseball in 2022. They own the best record...
Monday has proved to be a busy day in college football recruiting. Zechariah “Flapjack” Owens is among the players to make a commitment on the Fourth of July. Owens pledged to Clemson, but not without trolling Penn State. Owens, a 4-star offensive tackle out of Georgia, announced his...
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few players fans should check out this Summer League. Summer League is right around the corner for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It starts July 7 and will feature a collection of players who are currently unsigned, a part of the Cleveland Charge, and are rookies recently drafted by the Cavs.
The tight end position is one that has a great deal of uncertainty around it for the Green Bay Packers in 2022. While Marcedes Lewis is back and is on track to tie an NFL record, no other tight end on the roster has a full guarantee or role. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney are both not traditional tight ends and have not produced consistently over a full season. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is apparently very high on tight end Tyler Davis, but that does not mean much for Davis’ role on offense. Robert Tonyan is recovering from an ACL injury and is apparently healing well, but could still miss time or not return to his 2020 form. For these reasons and more, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has linked the Packers to former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.
