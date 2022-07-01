ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento councilmember accused of not living in his district says friend lives in home as guest

By Hilda Flores
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sean Loloee, the Sacramento city councilmember accused of not living in the district he represents, said in a video statement Friday that he not only lives in his Hagginwood home, but is also allowing a family friend to live there as a guest. "I've allowed...

www.kcra.com

FOX40

Two Sacramento volunteer clean-ups will occur Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Tuesday there will be two volunteer clean-ups created by the “Earth Day Every Day” community group, that will be removing trash and debris from the Folsom Lake Rec Area/Lake Natoma and Sutter’s Landing in Sacramento. At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday the Friends of Lakes Folsom and Natoma will be hosting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park. As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas. As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power. There is no further information at this time and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Drag show near Sacramento disrupted, Proud Boys possibly involved

WOODLAND, Yolo County – A drag show in Yolo County near Sacramento was disrupted by a group making homophobic and transphobic remarks Thursday night, as the establishment also faced online threats for the event. The incident took place at Mojo's Lounge and Kitchen 428 restaurant in Woodland, a community...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stray Iguana Found In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That’s what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas. The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles. Until the iguana’s owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=410254637811317&set=a.228265246010258
SACRAMENTO, CA
TheDailyBeast

3 Adults Missing After Child Rescued From River in Sacramento: Cops

Three adult men remain missing after Sacramento County deputies responded to a potential drowning by California’s Three Mile Slough Bridge, authorities said. On Sunday, five adults were on the riverbank near a child swimming in the water, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. When the child began to drown, he added, all five of the adults entered the river to save them. The child was rescued successfully, but three of the adults did not exit the water. “Deputies searched the waterways with negative results,” the spokesperson added. “After exhausting all search efforts, deputies shifted their focus to a recovery.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews search for swimmer missing in American River in Sacramento

Rescue swimmers and crews on boats searched for a man who is believed to have gone missing in the American River in Sacramento on Sunday. The swimmer was seen just before 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Rescue crews were unable to locate the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Yolo County Coroner identifies accidental death victim

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixon Police Department were called by the Davis Police Department regarding a report of a dead body found in a waste disposal service’s garbage truck. According to Dixon Police, they found the body after the truck deposited the contents into a trash dump...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Child Rescued, 3 Adults Missing In Sacramento River Near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista. The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing. Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery. The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel. No further information about the incident has been released.
RIO VISTA, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Election ’22: Local Assembly candidate Eric Rigard dies at 65

Eric Rigard, who was the lone Republican candidate in the state Assembly District 10’s primary election, died on June 21 at the age of 65. The announcement of Rigard’s death was made through a Facebook post by his wife, Jacqueline, who referred to her husband as her best friend and lover, and a family man and political activist. The post did not refer to a cause of death.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
SACRAMENTO, CA

