SIOUX COUNTY, IA (KELO.com) — With a heat advisory in effect until 8 o’clock tonight, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department is reminding to not forget about your pets. Avoid exercising them until later in the day, don’t leave them in a car, and give them an endless supply of water. The heat combined with humidity will make temperatures feel like upper 90’s to low 100’s this afternoon. People need to follow guideline as well. Heat related illness is possible for those strenuous outdoor activities or without air conditioning.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO