Fayette County, PA

Pennsylvania State Rep. Dowling charged with DUI, won’t seek re-election

By George Stockburger
 4 days ago

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) says he will remove his name from the November ballot and retire after being charged with Driving Under the Influence.

According to court records , Dowling was charged with two counts of DUI and multiple traffic violations connected to the June 4 crash in Fayette County . Charges were filed on June 30 in Fayette County.

Dowling says he will serve out the remainder of his term and will be replaced on the ballot by a candidate chosen by the Fayette County Republican Party.

“My recent auto accident and subsequent treatment that I voluntarily sought drove me to deeply reflect on my life and make some hard decisions. One of those was to leave my seat in the state House of Representatives so that I can better spend time focusing on family and my personal journey to wellness,” Dowling stated. “While it has been my greatest honor and privilege to represent the people of the 51st District, I believe it is time for someone else to continue this important work.”

Rep. Matthew Dowling

Dowling added that he “anticipated” charges being filed in connection to the crash and that he is “forever thankful that I live in a nation with a fair and impartial justice system, and will remain transparent with the public as this case progresses.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Dowling “appeared to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time of the June 4 crash while simultaneously experiencing a diabetic emergency.”

The crash report shows Dowling was driving a 2011 Mini Cooper when it twice rear-ended a 2021 Toyota Tacoma, causing moderate damage.

Dowling, the lone person in the Mini Cooper, was transported to Uniontown Hospital and no injuries were reported for the driver and passenger in the Toyota.

Dowling previously suffered a diabetic emergency while driving in Lancaster County back in October 2021, leading to what he called a “horrific automobile accident” that resulted in”life-changing” injuries.

Dowling, who currently serves on the State House Liquor Control Committee, said he has entered professional treatment to address “any possible alcohol issues.”

