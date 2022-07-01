ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Sean McVay Reveals Lone Regret From Rams Jared Goff Trade

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2bBD_0gSJr8oc00

McVay in a recent interview admits he could have handled the Goff trade better.

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was almost universally praised. Fans and analysts alike believed that Stafford could finally get the Rams over the hump, which Goff was never able to do.

They would be correct, as Stafford would come in and lead the Rams to Super Bowl LVI, where they would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to raise the Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, Goff and the Lions would finish 3-13-1, good for last in the NFC North.

While coach Sean McVay was ultimately happy with the trade in the long run, as it resulted in a Super Bowl victory for the Rams, he recently said on the Open Mike Podcast that he wishes he had handled the situation better.

“That was a hard thing for me because the thing that’s more important than anything is being a good communicator — clear, open, and honest. Making sure people aren’t caught off guard and really having respect for the players and the coaches for what they have to do. And I wish that there had been better in-person communication,” McVay said.

Trading Goff was not an easy decision for McVay , as he has nothing but love and respect for him as both a person and quarterback. However, he admits that the communication about the situation could have been much better.

"But all in all, just the better communication, better clarity is what I would’ve wanted." McVay said. "I didn’t like the outside narrative, but I think he knows where my heart was."

"I was glad we were able to connect, sit down, be honest with each other, and I think we both have a lot of respect for each other. And I wish I’d handled it better as a leader for him.”

When all is said and done, people will look back on this trade as an overall win for both sides. The Rams landed Stafford, who helped them become Super Bowl champions. On the other side, Goff got a fresh start in Detroit while the Lions were able to help further along their rebuild process.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, as he's been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season. However, over the years, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has received some major support from notable quarterbacks. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said back in 2017 that he believes Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Reveals Notable Prediction: NFL World Reacts

Brett Favre has revealed a notable prediction for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Green Bay Packers star quarterback is expecting a dropoff for Davante Adams in Las Vegas. Adams, of course, was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas earlier this offseason. It's not a crazy prediction, of...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's 5 Best Teams

The 2022 NFL regular season is a little more than two months away. It's been another eventful offseason in the National Football League, with plenty of player movement, including Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Matt Ryan to the Colts and Von Miller to the Bills, among other moves. Who will...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Predicted To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

There's a chance that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be cutting a wide receiver soon. Greg Auman of The Athletic released a 53-man roster projection late last month and it didn't include Breshad Perriman. Auman expects the Bucs to cut Perriman before the season starts. He thinks the Bucs will...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Michigan's recruiting woes don't concern Jim Harbaugh

In the wake of the bombshell news that USC and UCLA would be ditching the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, college football recruiting experts started to ponder the question: How do the newcomers from the West Coast stack up when it comes to recruiting?. Limiting their focus only to commitments...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Rams Jared Goff Trade#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions#The Cincinnati Bengals
RamDigest

Where Does Rams’ Sean McVay Rank Among NFL Coaches?

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just over two months away, all 32 teams are looking to make their mark across the league’s landscape. Having already assembled the majority of their respective 90-man rosters, the process for teams’ determining which players will be chosen to represent each franchise for the upcoming season is about to begin; as training camps are set to open in late July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy