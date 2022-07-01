ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What is ‘super gonorrhea’? Researchers identify new case in male patient

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjDBS_0gSJqr2v00

(NEXSTAR) – Medical researchers in Europe say a strain of so-called “super gonorrhea” was recently detected in a patient who returned from a trip to Cambodia in April.

The 50-year-old male patient, from Austria, had admitted to having unprotected sex with a female sex worker during his time in Cambodia, according to a case study outlined in the Eurosurveillance medical journal, which is published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The man later visited a urology specialist, complaining of painful urination and discharge.

White House details monkeypox vaccination strategy

A urethral swab determined the patient had contracted an extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strain of Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which initially resisted a course of antibiotics (ceftriaxone and azithromycin) for two weeks, despite symptoms clearing up. The patient was prescribed another round of antibiotics (amoxicillin-clavulanic acid), after which a urethral sample tested negative for N. gonorrhoeae.

Researchers noted, however, that the patient’s urethral, rectal and throat samples tested negative for N. gonorrhoeae after the initial round of antibiotic treatment; he was only diagnosed with N. gonorrhoeae after a PCR test came back positive.

After his second course of antibiotics, a PCR urine test was not available, researchers said.

The term “super gonorrhea,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to strains of gonorrhea that have “high-level resistance” to current antibiotic treatments. Officials with WHO say these resistant strains can develop and spread thanks to genetic mutations in the bacteria N. gonorrhoeae, or through the overuse of antibiotics (or poor quality of antibiotics used in treatment), among other factors.

Both WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) further noted that gonorrhea, in general, has become better at evading treatments over the years.

“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in gonorrhea actually appeared shortly after the introduction of antimicrobials at the beginning of the 20th century,” Dr. Teodora Wi, WHO Medical Officer, said in 2018, amid reports of a strain of “super” gonorrhea detected in the U.K. “Resistance has continued to expand since then.”

Giant, invasive snails that carry meningitis-causing parasite found in Florida, officials say

Untreated cases of gonorrhea — “super” or not — can have long-term health consequences, such as infertility, chronic pain, ectopic pregnancy, the loss of pregnancy, or even maternal death, among other adverse medical conditions, according to the WHO and the CDC.

In total, WHO estimated in 2012 that approximately 78 million people had been infected with N. gonorrhoeae that year. Sexually active individuals are encouraged to use protection to reduce the changes of contracting an STI, and to contact a healthcare provider for treatment if infected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

31 bodies, some decomposed, found in Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — Police have launched an investigation into an Indiana funeral home after more than 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two injured following DUI crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were injured following what police say was an alcohol related single-vehicle crash into a tree. According to police, the crash happened at approximately 3:24 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 14th and Chase streets. A GMC Sierra was reportedly speeding northbound on 14th street. According to the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

District court set to reconsider previously block Indiana law that could restrict minors’ access to abortions

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court returned a law back to federal appeals court for reconsideration that could restrict minors’ access to abortion without parental notification in Indiana. The law, which requires parental notification even if a court decides a minor is mature enough to have an abortion, had originally been blocked in […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonorrhea#Cdc#Cambodia#Infertility#Europe#White House#Monkeypox#Pcr
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that aspirin alters colorectal cancer evolution

Cancer starts when cells start dividing uncontrollably. Scientists have known that taking aspirin can help protect against the development of colorectal cancer—cancer afflicting the colon or rectum—but the exact reason aspirin has this effect has been mostly a mystery. In a new study published in the journal eLife,...
IRVINE, CA
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of a Cancerous Ovarian Cyst?

Ovarian cancer is an abnormal and uncontrolled growth of cells in the ovaries or related areas of the fallopian tubes and the peritoneum. Cancerous ovarian cyst or early-stage ovarian cancer (stages I to II) rarely causes any symptoms. Advanced-stage ovarian cancer (stages III to IV) may cause a few nonspecific symptoms.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
CANCER
The Independent

Pork scratchings recalled after nearly 180 people fall ill with salmonella

Nearly 180 people have fallen ill after eating a bad batch of pork scratchings linked to salmonella.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a recall at the weekend of packets of Mr Porky, Jay’s and The Real Pork Crackling Company made by snack firm Tayto Group, which expire next February.The FSA said links have been found between the products and 176 cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK since last September, with at least 12 of these needing hospital admission.Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices including washing your hands thoroughly...
FOOD SAFETY
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy