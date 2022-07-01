ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Argentina exported $3.8 bln in farm products in June, record for the month -export chamber

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $3.82 billion in June, the country's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said on Friday, a record...

UPDATE 1-U.N.'s FAO receives $17 mln for Ukraine grain storage

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations' food agency said it had received $17 million from Japan to address grain storage problems in Ukraine and increase its exports as global food prices remain near record levels amid war in the country. The funds would help Ukraine, the world's fourth...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

India extends deadline for duty free cotton imports to Oct. 31

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - India has extended deadline to import cotton without paying import taxes until Oct. 31 from the earlier cut-off date of Sept. 30, the government said in a notification, as the sowing of the fibre crop delayed in some regions due to patchy monsoon rainfall. The...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Argentina's farm leaders worry about new economy chief

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm sector leaders said on Monday they were worried about the naming of an economy minister who has close ties to Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner who pushed higher export taxes on agricultural goods when she was president from 2007-2015. Former Economy...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China calls on hog sector to ensure steady supply as prices surge

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's state planner urged top hog breeders to ensure steady supply, it said in a statement late on Monday, after prices surged in recent months. Hog prices in the world's top pork producer are up 50% since early May, driven in part by tighter supply following a reduction in the breeding herd.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Germany has two more African swine fever case in farm pigs - ministry

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Two more case of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in farm pigs in Germany, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said. One was in the western state of Lower Saxony which was previously free of the disease and one in the eastern state of Brandenburg where the disease has been found before. (Reporting by Michael Hogan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months - minister

July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in an event in Cairo, local TV channel CBC showed him on Sunday. The country's strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 7.7 months, while those of vegetable oils are enough...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2022 grain harvest seen down 0.9% yr/yr -stats office

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - last updated with 2021 results - T he Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 0.9% this year to 7.16 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2022-June 2021-final 2020-final wheat 4,958,146 4,960,925 4,902,414 rye 119,925 126,581 172,364 barley 1,723,434 1,749,134 1,816,182 oats 158,726 194,745 183,357 triticale 200,914 193,445 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,161,146 7,224,830 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,065,052 1,024,928 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares, from 1,235,253 hectares harvested in 2021. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's flour millers reel from impact of high wheat prices

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have not been able to take advantage of a recent fall in global wheat prices, with many poised to raise domestic flour prices in coming weeks as Latin America's largest economy finds itself in between harvests, industry sources said. That means consumers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Dutch farmers protest by blocking supermarket distribution centres

AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them to use less fertilizer and reduce livestock began a day of protests in the Netherlands on Monday by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities. Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and KLM, the Dutch arm of Air...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast and is investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was carrying stolen grain, a senior Turkish official said on Monday. Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday the Zhibek Zholy ship was detained by...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

France to step up food sector price probes to curb inflation

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - The French government will step up probes in the food supply chain to see if companies are using the inflation crisis to hike prices unjustifiably, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. Government consumer protection agents have already carried out 1,200 inspections in the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

Bank of England takes deep dive into 'opaque' commodities

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will conduct an in-depth analysis of "opaque" commodity markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine left the central bank without a full picture of risks and vulnerabilities. Just as the global financial crisis threw a spotlight on unregulated...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia, UAE boost spending to shield citizens from inflation

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are boosting state spending on social welfare by billions of dollars as they seek to shield their citizens from rising living costs. The UAE is doubling the financial support it provides to low-income Emirati families to 28 billion...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 5, 2022

1. Direction of trade to follow latest weather maps. Grain markets were closed yesterday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Trade will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT this morning. On Friday, U.S. grain prices ended the day lower across the board with August soybeans dipping 50 3/4 cents...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Fund selling takes grain prices below chart support at midday | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The corn and soybean markets are sharply lower again today with fund selling taking prices below chart support. At this hour, July corn is down 19 cents. December corn is down 30 cents. July soybean futures are down 37 cents. November soybeans are 73 cents lower. Wheat futures are lower, with CBOT wheat down 34 cents. KC wheat is down 36 cents, and Minneapolis wheat is 35 cents lower.
MARKETS

Community Policy