ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Police: Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzLpd_0gSJoI5u00

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police.

Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and found a woman inside their house that they did not know. When officers arrived at the home, they found Cassandra Pacheco outside.

According to WOIO, Pacheco, 59, allegedly admitted to police that she went inside the home after she realized it was unlocked.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” said BTPD.

BPTD said they looked around and it appeared that Pacheco allegedly drank half of a White Claw and put it in the refrigerator. She made herself a Hot Pocket and some lasagna, before taking a bubble bath and changing into new clothes that she brought with her.

Pacheco allegedly told BTPD that she was dropped off in the area by someone who offered her a ride, not someone she knew.

Pacheco has been booked on a recommended charge of burglary, according to WOIO. No further information has been released, including why Pacheco chose that specific neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 87

Gloria Beacham
3d ago

how many. times is this news? this falls back on OUR local support on the homeless n mentality inflections in our community. That begins with our "own' tax dollars. I wonder hw much our community dollars contribute to the mentally in our tax dollars that show up in the local hospitals in the same neighborhood? Stop using GOOD DOLLARS to spread the wrong messages!!! CHANGE IS LESS EXPENSIVE N MORE RESPONSIVE!

Reply(3)
14
Jeffery Lynn Burch
2d ago

😂😂😂😂😂❗️.. lol . show that older woman sum support.. she's not armed, didn't harm, and didn't set off any burglar alarms... the family safe, and the state official representative shouldn't get to far with trying to discipline this case... at max community service of 8-12 hours... where is the crime

Reply(9)
17
Mark Potts
2d ago

They should drop the charges she didn't hurt anything she was hungry I'm a white man and I would not have turned her away just for this God says to take care of the hungry but man doesn't work should be last to eat

Reply(2)
7
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Colorado woman arrested for allegedly using bear spray at Fourth of July event

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
TRINIDAD, CO
SCDNReports

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her Bedroom

North Carolina Mom Shot and Killed in Her BedroomMGN. Southern North Carolina police are investigating a fatal gunshot and attack that resulted in the death of a woman. Sunday about 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rozier Homes public housing project off South Seneca Street in reference to a woman who had been attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A White Claw#Woio#Cox Media Group
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

North Carolina Child Dies After Being Left in Hot CarSCDN Graphics Department. Police are looking into the death of a 1-year-old child who was allegedly left inside a vehicle. Officers responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at Armacell on Oakwood Street Extension Road at 12:23 p.m. Friday, according to police.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cortlandvoice.com

Two arrested for stealing items at Walmart

Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after they allegedly stole items at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Teiman W. Andreasen, 24 of the Town of Lisle (Broome County), and Sara L. Brigham, 23, of the Town of Lapeer, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy