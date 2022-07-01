Fourth Of July Is Busy Season For HSCO Shelter

BEND, OR-- The Humane Society of Central Oregon asks pet owners to take steps to keep dogs and cats safe from loud fireworks on the Fourth. Lynne Ouchida suggests keeping pets inside, "In an interior room, with the TV on, music on, with you sitting with them- that’s the safest and...
BEND, OR -- We may see more mosquitoes this summer. Four Rivers Vector Control is already seeing an increase. The district says several dry years allowed eggs to build up in wetlands. Then, with our wet spring, they all hatched. Cold weather prevented early treatments so they are now running more fog trucks in south county and getting through neighborhoods in the vector district.
BEND, OR -- While tradition calls for fun at the 4th of July Pet Parade, precautions are necessary for pets and people. Parade host Bend Parks and Rec and the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) want parade participants’ pets to remain healthy and safe. Everyone is welcome to...
BEND, OR-- Bend Fire and Rescue’s Operations Chief is now also the Board President of the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association. Bill Boos was elected to the position this spring, and took over July first. OSFC is a statewide organization aimed at advocating for safety and professional standards of the...
BEND, OR-- Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a kid from California after he was hurt while mountain biking on Tiddlywinks Trail, west of Bend. A SAR team responded Sunday afternoon, following reports the child was injured in a crash. Fellow riders helped him get part-way down the trail where the group met up with SAR members, who then provided additional medical care and helped him to a nearby Forest Service Road.
Sometimes, hidden treasures are actually sitting right in front of you — hidden in plain sight. In fact, sometimes those treasures sit for 100 years before anyone even notices they exist. One piece of Central Oregon history that has been around longer than any of us was not fully...
The city of Prineville is the seat of Crook County, Oregon. Founded in 1870, Prineville is the oldest city in Central Oregon. Prineville is a historical city in the heart of Oregon’s high desert known for its beautiful sunsets, serenity, and great trails for biking, running, and hiking. It...
Dozens of Central Oregon firefighters spent part of their holiday weekend responding to more than a dozen small fires since intense thunderstorms rolled through the region on Saturday, and officials said Sunday they will be watching for more “sleeper” or holdover fires in coming days and weeks.
COVID-19 is not going away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Deschutes County into the high risk category for transmission. Crook and Jefferson are also in the high risk category. The CDC said there are 872 cases in Deschutes County. Crook County has 125 cases and Jefferson...
Thunder, lightning and hail storms across Central Oregon on Saturday knocked out power for thousands and caused numerous fire starts in nearby forests. Clouds rolled in over Bend at around 1:30 p.m., with the first showers and hail starting at 2 p.m. Showers continued off and on throughout the evening...
PRINEVILLE, OR-- Oregon’s Department of Agriculture is awarding $2 million in grants to six meat processors, including $105,598 for Prineville's Central Oregon Butcher Boys. ODA’s Theresa Yoshioka says the legislature approved the funding to increase capacity when the pandemic caused food supply-chain issues, "As people became concerned about availability of meat, they turned to local supplies. And our local producers used these processors to process their meat for the local market. There was so much demand, and our producers - meaning the ranchers and farmers - weren’t able to get their animals processed locally." She says in some cases, the backlog grew to three years long.
SUNDAY UPDATE: The last two Southern Oregon Pacific Power customers without power were restored with electricity by 9am Sunday in Medford. They were the last of a few lingering early Sunday morning outages also including Ashland, Talent and Brownsboro customers. UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored...
BEND, OR -- A California man died following a Friday night crash east of the Bend Airport. When Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nelson Road at about 9:30 p.m., they found a 1972 Porsche convertible on fire in a rock outcropping off the road. It had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the car.
