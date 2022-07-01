Fourth Of July Is Busy Season For HSCO Shelter

PRINEVILLE, OR-- Oregon’s Department of Agriculture is awarding $2 million in grants to six meat processors, including $105,598 for Prineville's Central Oregon Butcher Boys. ODA’s Theresa Yoshioka says the legislature approved the funding to increase capacity when the pandemic caused food supply-chain issues, "As people became concerned about availability of meat, they turned to local supplies. And our local producers used these processors to process their meat for the local market. There was so much demand, and our producers - meaning the ranchers and farmers - weren’t able to get their animals processed locally." She says in some cases, the backlog grew to three years long.

