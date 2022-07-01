ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put planting...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Fund selling takes grain prices below chart support at midday | Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The corn and soybean markets are sharply lower again today with fund selling taking prices below chart support. At this hour, July corn is down 19 cents. December corn is down 30 cents. July soybean futures are down 37 cents. November soybeans are 73 cents lower. Wheat futures are lower, with CBOT wheat down 34 cents. KC wheat is down 36 cents, and Minneapolis wheat is 35 cents lower.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. grain, soy futures fall on recession fears, Midwest rains

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures fell to multi-month lows on Tuesday, joining a broad sell-off in crude oil and equity markets tied to fears of a global economic recession and waning demand for commodities, analysts said. Welcome rains in portions of the U.S. Midwest...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil's flour millers reel from impact of high wheat prices

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills have not been able to take advantage of a recent fall in global wheat prices, with many poised to raise domestic flour prices in coming weeks as Latin America's largest economy finds itself in between harvests, industry sources said. That means consumers...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Argentine
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's June wheat, sunoil exports up versus May

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine increased its wheat exports to 138,000 tonnes in June, the last month of the 2021/22 season, from 43,500 tonnes in May 2022 and compared with 662,000 tonnes in June, 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Keep China out of U.S. agriculture, say House lawmakers

A week after a House committee voted to prohibit China from purchasing U.S. agricultural land, the No. 3 House Republican leader cited national security concerns in spearheading legislation to block China from acquiring U.S. agricultural companies. The restrictions were proposed at the same time business groups sought removal of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, remnants of the Sino-U.S. trade war.
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Carbon and sustainable farming lessons from Danish agriculture

In the past week, I’ve traded fields of corn and soybeans for rolling hills of spinach and Kentucky Bluegrass. I’ve toured biogas facilities, university research plots, farm cooperatives, and organic and seed crop farms. I’ve met agriculture journalists from Australia to Ireland, and all of this I’ve done in Denmark.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 5-10 cents, corn down 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Bargain-buying, short-covering expected to support wheat. Traders also note a flurry of activity on the export market. * The most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract has fallen in six of the previous seven sessions and hit its lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine on Friday. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased an estimated 120,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat while South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. and Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries each issued tenders for wheat. * Egypt's GASC is believed to have bought around 444,000 tonnes of wheat directly from trading houses on Monday, traders said. CORN - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn seen falling as weekend rains boosted prospects for harvest yields in Midwest crop. Forecasts for more showers this week limit the stress caused by rising temperatures as the crop heads toward its pollination phase. * Signs of rising global supplies add pressure. * Some bargain buying expected to limit the declines in corn as four straight days of losses pushed the most-active contract to its lowest on a continuous basis since Jan. 21 on Friday. * Brokerage StoneX on Tuesday raised its forecast for Brazil's corn crop to 119.3 million tonnes from 116.8 million. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Good U.S. crop weather forecast, concerns about demand from top global importer China pressure the U.S. soy market. * Follow-through selling expected after most-active contract sank 4.3% to hit its lowest since Jan. 24 on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russian-held part of south Ukraine aims to sell grain to Middle East - TASS

(Adds details, quotes, context) July 5 (Reuters) - Russian-installed authorities in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, partly under Russian control, said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached to sell grain abroad, mainly to the Middle East, Russian state news agency TASS said. Ukraine has accused Russia, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India extends deadline for duty free cotton imports to Oct. 31

MUMBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - India has extended deadline to import cotton without paying import taxes until Oct. 31 from the earlier cut-off date of Sept. 30, the government said in a notification, as the sowing of the fibre crop delayed in some regions due to patchy monsoon rainfall. The...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Argentina's farm leaders worry about new economy chief

BUENOS AIRES, July 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm sector leaders said on Monday they were worried about the naming of an economy minister who has close ties to Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner who pushed higher export taxes on agricultural goods when she was president from 2007-2015. Former Economy...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil farmers harvest almost one-third of second corn

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested nearly a third of their second corn in center south fields, as dry weather and the higher temperatures that prevailed last week continued to favor the work, especially in top grower Mato Grosso. According to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Australia's Neurizer signs $1 bln urea offtake agreement

July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Neurizer on Monday signed a A$1.5 billion ($1.0 billion) binding offtake agreement with South Korea's Daelim Co Ltd for the supply of 500,000 tonnes of granular urea per year. ($1 = 1.4656 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue) ©...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast and is investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was carrying stolen grain, a senior Turkish official said on Monday. Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday the Zhibek Zholy ship was detained by...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months - minister

July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in an event in Cairo, local TV channel CBC showed him on Sunday. The country's strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 7.7 months, while those of vegetable oils are enough...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China calls on hog sector to ensure steady supply as prices surge

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's state planner urged top hog breeders to ensure steady supply, it said in a statement late on Monday, after prices surged in recent months. Hog prices in the world's top pork producer are up 50% since early May, driven in part by tighter supply following a reduction in the breeding herd.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 5, 2022

As of July 3, 7% of corn is silking compared with 11% for the previous five-year average. The report also notes that 96% of the soybean crop has emerged compared with 96% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy