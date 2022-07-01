Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

CHICAGO, July 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Bargain-buying, short-covering expected to support wheat. Traders also note a flurry of activity on the export market. * The most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract has fallen in six of the previous seven sessions and hit its lowest since before Russia invaded Ukraine on Friday. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased an estimated 120,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat while South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. and Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries each issued tenders for wheat. * Egypt's GASC is believed to have bought around 444,000 tonnes of wheat directly from trading houses on Monday, traders said. CORN - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn seen falling as weekend rains boosted prospects for harvest yields in Midwest crop. Forecasts for more showers this week limit the stress caused by rising temperatures as the crop heads toward its pollination phase. * Signs of rising global supplies add pressure. * Some bargain buying expected to limit the declines in corn as four straight days of losses pushed the most-active contract to its lowest on a continuous basis since Jan. 21 on Friday. * Brokerage StoneX on Tuesday raised its forecast for Brazil's corn crop to 119.3 million tonnes from 116.8 million. SOYBEANS - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Good U.S. crop weather forecast, concerns about demand from top global importer China pressure the U.S. soy market. * Follow-through selling expected after most-active contract sank 4.3% to hit its lowest since Jan. 24 on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)

