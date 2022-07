Spring Hill will soon solicit the rendering of services to deal with a litany of disparate water-related concerns from a variety of different types of contractors. Spring Hill is looking at several requests for qualifications to be disseminated in the near future with regard to water and sewer utility services. These will pertain to architecture and engineering services for, among other things, the community services annex, assistance with wastewater compliance, assistance with creating an indirect radius program and establishment of a reclaimed water program.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO