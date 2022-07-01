Wetherspoon staff 'accused deaf woman of being drunk because she spoke too loudly as she ordered drink after her mother-in-law's funeral'

A Wetherspoons employee accused a deaf woman of being 'drunk' because she 'spoke too loudly' while ordering a drink after her mother-in-law's funeral, her husband has claimed.

Sally Arathoon, 47, and her husband Scott, 49, visited the Wheatsheaf pub in Ellesmere Port with other family members after they had laid his mother to rest on Wednesday.

But when Sally went to the bar to order her second alcoholic drink and a coffee for Scott she was 'refused' service by a member of staff who told her, 'you're drunk, you're slurring', according to Scott.

'She had gone to the bar and she looked at me and looked mortified and her hands were shaking,' the father of three said.

'When I went over there was another girl there who said ''you're drunk, you're slurring''. My wife said ''I can't hear you, I am deaf''.'

What is Meniere's disease?

Ménière's disease is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo (a spinning sensation).

During an attack of Ménière's disease you may feel like you or everything around you is spinning, lose your balance and feel sick.

SYMPTOMS:

During an attack of Ménière's disease, you may:

feel dizziness with a spinning sensation

feel unsteady on your feet

feel sick or vomit

hear ringing, roaring or buzzing inside the ear

have a sudden drop in hearing

These symptoms, which typically happen all at once, can last minutes or hours, but most commonly last 2 to 3 hours.

The condition usually starts in 1 ear, but can spread to both ears over time.

SOURCE: NHS.UK

Scott claimed the staff member also told the couple she saw Sally 'arguing with someone'. He denied any argument had taken place.

Sally suffers from Ménière's disease, a rare disorder with symptoms including vertigo, tinnitus, pressure felt deep inside the ear and hearing loss.

She has now lost 55% of her hearing and has issues with her balance.

During one point of the interaction, Scott said his wife took out her hearing aids to show the staff member she was deaf and tried to explain how Ménière's disease impacts her.

However despite this, Scott alleges the staff member said she thought she was 'drunk' and Sally 'sounded drunk', so would not serve her.

He claims other staff said Sally was fine and 'looked quite shocked' by the interaction.

Sally has been unwell for around three years and was diagnosed with the rare condition which has caused her significant hearing loss in December last year.

Due to this, Scott said the couple have rarely been out and now this incident has 'knocked her confidence'.

'The damage and humiliation has already been done, having to remove hearing aids to show her she was deaf in front of other people has left my wife embarrassed, humiliated and upset and not wanting to leave the house again today,' he said.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: 'We are investigating the incident and cannot comment further at this stage.

'We will be happy to speak with the people concerned once we have fully investigated the incident.'