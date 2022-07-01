ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaparral, NM

First BMX pump track in southern New Mexico opens in Chaparral. Check it out.

By Annya Loya, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSomh_0gSJm6er00

CHAPARRAL- Southern New Mexico's first BMX Pump Track had its grand opening Thursday.

Occupying about one acre outside the Dolores C. Wright Community Center, the asphalt track is laid on on dirt hills with no straightaways. Bike riders generate enough momentum on the downslopes to crest hills and go around steep corners without pedaling.

State Rep. Willie D. Madrid, D-Chaparral, spoke Thursday about the track — a project he helped conceptualize and design before construction started in January.

"This is a great enhancement for us," he said, noting the pump track has attracted people from around the state to the unincorporated community just north of northeast El Paso. Chaparral straddles the Doña Ana-Otero County line.

Madrid said the track gives area children a chance to be active and healthy outdoors, an opportunity that may not have been available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaparral resident Felicitas Varela took her great-grandsons visiting from Odessa, Texas, to the grand opening and said the track was great for the community and especially for the children. Her great grandson, Esteban Lopez, 7, was happy to take his turn on a bike and said he looks forward to visiting again for more rides around the track.

Members of the Borderland Mountain Bike Association also attended Thursday and hope they can hold their next race at the Chaparral pump track.

"This is fantastic, and a win-win situation for everyone," Mario Lopez, member of BMDA, said.

The track is intended for children ages 4-14 but is open to anyone. The community is welcome to bring their own bikes, skateboards and roller-skates to the track but no motorized bikes or motorized skateboards will be allowed.

Madrid said the BMX pump track is the first of various projects planned for inside and around the Dolores C. Wright Community Center, 400 Lisa Drive. He said there are plans to add a library inside and a mountain bike trail nearby.

Others are reading:

Annya Loya is a general assignment reporter and can be reached at aloyaorduno@lcsun-news.com or @annyaloya on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

People compete in Cornhole in west El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some of El Paso's best athletes got together this afternoon to determine the best cornhole player. The contest was held at the Moon Tower Bar in west El Paso. The bar staff was inspired to hold the tournament after seeing other cities host similar...
EL PASO, TX
nomadlawyer.org

El Paso: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In El Paso, Texas

If you are looking for a vacation in the Southwest, then El Paso is an excellent choice. This West Texas city is located on the Rio Grande, across from Mexico. With 320 days of sunshine a year, El Paso is the perfect destination for a sun-soaked vacation. You can explore the dazzling desert landscape, visit the White Sands National Monument, and enjoy exciting outdoor sports. There are also plenty of places to see and experience in El Paso, including the renowned Carlsbad Caverns National Park.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed gaming facility and other developments on a patch of land in Luna County. “I applaud you folks here today,” the tribe’s...
DEMING, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Spectacular Spots with a View to Enjoy the Fireworks In El Paso

There are all sorts of spots around the borderland for locals to enjoy fireworks. The 4th of July is when locals scramble trying to find places to watch the fireworks. Believe me, I know because I have been there too in the past. Now Westsiders should already know how quickly Transmountain's rest area fills up on the Westside and Northeast.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chaparral, NM
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
KVIA ABC-7

Train derails in El Paso at Dallas Street Yard

EL PASO, Texas -- A train derailment occurred in the Dallas Street Yard Sunday. According to Union Pacific Railroad Senior Director of Corporate Communications Sheri Uno, six rail cars derailed at approximately 7:50 a.m. No injuries occurred. The incident occurred behind the southwestern mill at 310 North Dallas St. Uno...
EL PASO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Las Cruces Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces is a city in New Mexico on the border of the Chihuahuan Desert. It is surrounded by four mountain ranges and the Rio Grande. It has examples of Native American petroglyphs, exhibits at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, a desert animals museum, and hands-on displays. It also has a railroad museum with model trains and explores how railways impacted this area.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Inflation hits Independence Day celebrations for some El Paso area families

Inflation has caused many in the Borderland to rethink their holiday traditions. Most years, the Fourth of July means buying fireworks, food, and spending money on gas. Now with the Borderland and Country struggling with inflation, some have had to change their plans. After speaking with many people across the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Horses Unlimited hosting camp for kids this July

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you still haven’t found the right activity for your kids, this summer Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center is offering kids summer camp from July 11th to July 14th. Since 2011, Horses Unlimited has helped with animal welfare and has provided services for El Paso County for rescues and owner surrenders.  […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Lopez
KFOX 14

Independence Day parade in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rotary Club of West El Paso had its 24th annual Fourth of July parade Monday morning. The parade started at 9 a.m. along Shadow Mountain and Mesa street. The parade began at Western Hills Methodist Church on Thunderbird Drive and ended where Champions...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Info: 4th of July Events for El Paso – 2022

Here is a list of events for around El Paso area for July 4th, 2022. The Rotary Club of West El Paso hosting its 24th annual 4th of July parade. At 9 a.m. on July 4, starting at the Western Hills Methodist Church, 530 Thunderbird Drive, the parade will begin and go through Shadow Mountain Drive and through Mesa Street. It ends at Coronado High School.
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Horse Riding Adventures in Southern New Mexico & El Paso

There’s nothing quite like exploring the great outdoors on horseback, visiting places you wouldn’t otherwise experience while bonding with one of the world’s most intelligent and graceful animals. Several places in New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, offer opportunities to enjoy nature with the company of a horse through trail riding, wilderness pack trips, carriage rides, and more. Trail riding is a great activity for the whole family and usually doesn’t require any previous riding experience.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pump Track#Bmx#Skateboards#Bmda
KTSM

Plain White T’s performing in Las Cruces 4th of July

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Two-time Grammy nominated band, Plain White T’s, is performing in Las Cruces on the 4th of July at the Pat & Lou Sisbarro Community Park, located at 3205 Arrowhead Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88003. Tickets can be purchased here. Plain White T’s are a band that comes from Lombard, Illinois, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Food burns on stove at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire at an apartment complex in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported Monday. The fire happened at La Privada apartments at 1441 Betel Drive. A fire official said food burning on the stove caused the fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the...
EL PASO, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Las Cruces: Best places to visit in Las Cruces

The state of New Mexico’s Las Cruces actually refers to ‘The Crosses” in Spanish. It is not known if this refers to actual crosses. However, the strategic location of the city at the crossroads of two highways makes it more likely that this is the original meaning.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA ABC-7

Fourth of July Events in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas- Areas across the borderland are celebrating the fourth of July in different ways. Sunday night Las Cruces will hold an electric light parade at Apodaca park at 9 p.m. On July 4, El Paso will have two parades on different parts of town. On the westside, the parade will start at 9 a.m. The post Fourth of July Events in the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
lascruces.com

Local BBQ Joints: In Search of the Holy Smoke

If you’re feelin’ puny, you don’t know what to do. Treat yourself to some meat, eat some barbecue. Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen and I have several things in common: our first names, our birth city of Houston, and our love of authentic pit-smoked barbecue. For Robert, eating barbecue is, well, therapeutic. For me, enjoying real Texas-style barbecue in a smoke-tinged barbecue joint ranks up there with the greatest of culinary and sensory indulgences.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s 4th of July Forecast: Expect plenty of rain!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Monday and happy 4th of July! Well I hope you got to see some fireworks this past weekend, if not, hopefully you can see them before the rain tonight!☔️👢🌂🎆🎇🧨. Expected high of 97 degrees,...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy