First BMX pump track in southern New Mexico opens in Chaparral. Check it out.

CHAPARRAL- Southern New Mexico's first BMX Pump Track had its grand opening Thursday.

Occupying about one acre outside the Dolores C. Wright Community Center, the asphalt track is laid on on dirt hills with no straightaways. Bike riders generate enough momentum on the downslopes to crest hills and go around steep corners without pedaling.

State Rep. Willie D. Madrid, D-Chaparral, spoke Thursday about the track — a project he helped conceptualize and design before construction started in January.

"This is a great enhancement for us," he said, noting the pump track has attracted people from around the state to the unincorporated community just north of northeast El Paso. Chaparral straddles the Doña Ana-Otero County line.

Madrid said the track gives area children a chance to be active and healthy outdoors, an opportunity that may not have been available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chaparral resident Felicitas Varela took her great-grandsons visiting from Odessa, Texas, to the grand opening and said the track was great for the community and especially for the children. Her great grandson, Esteban Lopez, 7, was happy to take his turn on a bike and said he looks forward to visiting again for more rides around the track.

Members of the Borderland Mountain Bike Association also attended Thursday and hope they can hold their next race at the Chaparral pump track.

"This is fantastic, and a win-win situation for everyone," Mario Lopez, member of BMDA, said.

The track is intended for children ages 4-14 but is open to anyone. The community is welcome to bring their own bikes, skateboards and roller-skates to the track but no motorized bikes or motorized skateboards will be allowed.

Madrid said the BMX pump track is the first of various projects planned for inside and around the Dolores C. Wright Community Center, 400 Lisa Drive. He said there are plans to add a library inside and a mountain bike trail nearby.

Annya Loya is a general assignment reporter and can be reached at aloyaorduno@lcsun-news.com or @annyaloya on Twitter.