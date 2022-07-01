ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

12 red, white and boozy cocktail recipes to celebrate the 4th of July

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Independence Day is a perfect day to enjoy some great cocktails and toast America’s birthday! Whether you plan on lounging by the pool, barbecuing, or tuning into the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, HOLA! USA has rounded up patriotic and summer -ready cocktails to help make the holiday red, white and boozy (if you’re 21 or older, that is).

Scroll for festive and delicious cocktail recipes to celebrate the Fourth of July...

RELATED:

6 ‘grab and go’ drinks you need to have in your cooler this summer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvByT_0gSJlHJo00

American Pie

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Grey Goose Le Citron

-.5 oz Bacardi Pineapple

-Soda Water

-Raspberries and blueberries

Method:

Build the ingredients in a rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir. Garnish with raspberries and blueberries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycqxP_0gSJlHJo00

Summer Never Ends

Ingredients:

-1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka

-1.5 parts Coconut Water

-.5 part Simple Syrup

-2 parts Pineapple Juice

Method:

Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunk and rosemary sprig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WOJf_0gSJlHJo00

High Five from Wölffer Estate Vineyard (on the right)

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Wölffer Pink Gin

⁠-.5 oz Aperol⁠

-1 oz grapefruit juice

⁠-.5 oz lime juice⁠

Method:

Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, then pour into a martini glass and serve with a slice of lime for garnish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQGuP_0gSJlHJo00

Red Rum Punch

Ingredients:

-¾ parts BACARDÍ Limon

-¾ parts BACARDÍ Raspberry

-¾ parts BACARDÍ Superior

-½ parts Grenadine

-2 parts Sweet & Sour

-1 parts Cranberry Juice

-Garnish with Lemon Wedge or Mint

Method:

Pour all of the ingredients into a punch bowl that is filled with ice blocks. Stir. Garnish the bowl with lemon wheels and raspberries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhN0n_0gSJlHJo00

Frozé Watermelon Granita

Ingredients:

-1 bottle Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

-1 quart watermelon

-Rosemary sorbet (store bought or recipe below)

-2 cups diced, seedless watermelon

Method:

Spoon a scoop of sorbet into the bottom of a chilled glass and top with a tablespoon or so of the watermelon cubes. Pour the Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé over the sorbet and melon. Garnish with mint. Serve immediately with a silver spoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaYjb_0gSJlHJo00

Bombay Lemonade

Ingredients:

-1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin

-3 parts lemonade

-1 lemon wedge

Method:

Fill a balloon glass or tall Collins glass with ice. Combine Bombay Sapphire and lemonade in the glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmGbj_0gSJlHJo00

D’USSÉ Champagne Sparkler

Ingredients:

-1 oz of D’USSÉ Cognac

-1 sugar cube

-3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

-Martini & Rossi Asti

- 1 orange twist

Method:

Add D’USSÉ, a sugar cube and bitters into a flute. Top off with chilled Martini & Rossi. Garnish with an orange twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDb4q_0gSJlHJo00

Infrared by The Cocktail Bandits, Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves

Ingredients:

-1 oz of Toschi Fragoli

-1.25 oz of Hendricks Gin

-.75 oz of Dry Vermouth

-.50 oz of Lime Juice

-Fresh herbs garnish (rosemary, thyme, basil)

Method:

Add the ingredients to a mixing tin. Fill the tin with ice. Shake passionately. Strain mixture into a chilled coupe glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXidB_0gSJlHJo00

Cuatro Mismo

Ingredients:

- 2 parts BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro

-4 parts Club Soda

-Lime wedge

Method:

Build into a highball glass filled with ice, then garnish with a lime wedge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NP6i_0gSJlHJo00

Clicquot Rich + Watermelon + Jalapeño

Ingredients:

-5-6 large ice cubes

-2-3 cubes of watermelon

-2-3 slices of jalapeño

-Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne

Method:

Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass. Add cubes of watermelon, sprinkle in jalapeño slices, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MI6wq_0gSJlHJo00

Grey Goose Sea Breeze

Ingredients:

-1.5 Grey Goose vodka

-2 parts Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

-1 part Cranberry juice

-Fresh Lime Quarter

Method:

Build the Grey Goose and grapefruit juice in a highball glass. Add cubed ice and stir. Top with cranberry juice. Garnish with a lime quarter, fresh fruit and herbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aX2lQ_0gSJlHJo00

Spiked Papa Doble

Ingredients:

-1.5 Santa Teresa 1796 Rum

-.50 Maraschino liquor

-.50 Lime juice

-.50 Grapefruit juice

-Pomelo hard seltzer

-Angostura and Peychaud’s

Method:

Combine all of the ingredients and top with pineapple and pomelo seltzer. Garnish with Angostura and Peychaud’s on top.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne Cocktail#Cocktail Recipes#Collins Glass#Cocktails#Cocktail Shaker#Food Drink#Beverages#Macy#American#Grey Goose Le Citron#Pineapple Juice Method#W Lffer Estate Vineyard#Bacard Raspberry#Bacard Superior 1 2
recipesgram.com

Lemon Gelato – Simple Recipe

This lemon gelato is so refreshing, sweet, creamy, and very delicious! It has a nice, zesty, unique lemon flavor that will take your breath away! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus freezing time. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 cup milk. 5 egg yolks,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

In Bobby Flay's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Asking Food Network star and world-renowned chef Bobby Flay to pick his favorite recipe might be like asking someone to choose their favorite child. Er, well, Flay only has one child, Sophie, who is his best buddy, cookbook muse, and podcast co-host ... so, maybe picking his favorite child wouldn't be that hard. But picking his favorite recipe is another story altogether.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How one sandwich made me question every fine-dining meal I’d ever had

Have you ever had a fine-dining meal that made you genuinely happy? Even just for a fleeting moment, in the throes of food-induced ecstasy?I haven’t. As part of my job, I have had the chance to go to some fancy restaurants. Restaurants I probably couldn’t afford normally. And I do enjoy them, but at least part of it is knowing I should enjoy them because of how much it might cost normally.Yes, this parfait topped with truffle shavings is good, but is it delicious, truly delicious?This past weekend, I had something truly delicious and it was not in a fine-dining...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Anne Burrell Uses In Deviled Eggs

You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY PEPPERONI PIZZA ROLLS

These easy pepperoni pizza rolls are a good idea anytime! You can serve them as an easy appetizer, or for lunch or dinner. They are with just a few simple ingredients so they come together very quickly. Easy Pepperoni Pizza Rolls Ingredients Needed:. Refrigerated Pillsbury Pizza Crust. Pizza sauce. Italian...
FOOD & DRINKS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy