12 red, white and boozy cocktail recipes to celebrate the 4th of July

Independence Day is a perfect day to enjoy some great cocktails and toast America’s birthday! Whether you plan on lounging by the pool, barbecuing, or tuning into the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, HOLA! USA has rounded up patriotic and summer -ready cocktails to help make the holiday red, white and boozy (if you’re 21 or older, that is).

Scroll for festive and delicious cocktail recipes to celebrate the Fourth of July...

RELATED:

American Pie Ingredients: -1.5 oz Grey Goose Le Citron -.5 oz Bacardi Pineapple -Soda Water -Raspberries and blueberries Method: Build the ingredients in a rocks glass. Add cubed ice and stir. Garnish with raspberries and blueberries.

Summer Never Ends Ingredients: -1.5 parts Grey Goose vodka -1.5 parts Coconut Water -.5 part Simple Syrup -2 parts Pineapple Juice Method: Build the ingredients in a shaker with ice. Gently shake, strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple chunk and rosemary sprig.

High Five from Wölffer Estate Vineyard (on the right) Ingredients: -1.5 oz Wölffer Pink Gin ⁠-.5 oz Aperol⁠ -1 oz grapefruit juice ⁠-.5 oz lime juice⁠ Method: Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, then pour into a martini glass and serve with a slice of lime for garnish.

Red Rum Punch Ingredients: -¾ parts BACARDÍ Limon -¾ parts BACARDÍ Raspberry -¾ parts BACARDÍ Superior -½ parts Grenadine -2 parts Sweet & Sour -1 parts Cranberry Juice -Garnish with Lemon Wedge or Mint Method: Pour all of the ingredients into a punch bowl that is filled with ice blocks. Stir. Garnish the bowl with lemon wheels and raspberries.

Frozé Watermelon Granita Ingredients: -1 bottle Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé -1 quart watermelon -Rosemary sorbet (store bought or recipe below) -2 cups diced, seedless watermelon Method: Spoon a scoop of sorbet into the bottom of a chilled glass and top with a tablespoon or so of the watermelon cubes. Pour the Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé over the sorbet and melon. Garnish with mint. Serve immediately with a silver spoon.

Bombay Lemonade Ingredients: -1 part Bombay Sapphire Gin -3 parts lemonade -1 lemon wedge Method: Fill a balloon glass or tall Collins glass with ice. Combine Bombay Sapphire and lemonade in the glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge and serve.

D’USSÉ Champagne Sparkler Ingredients: -1 oz of D’USSÉ Cognac -1 sugar cube -3 dashes of Angostura Bitters -Martini & Rossi Asti - 1 orange twist Method: Add D’USSÉ, a sugar cube and bitters into a flute. Top off with chilled Martini & Rossi. Garnish with an orange twist.



Infrared by The Cocktail Bandits, Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves Ingredients: -1 oz of Toschi Fragoli -1.25 oz of Hendricks Gin -.75 oz of Dry Vermouth -.50 oz of Lime Juice -Fresh herbs garnish (rosemary, thyme, basil) Method: Add the ingredients to a mixing tin. Fill the tin with ice. Shake passionately. Strain mixture into a chilled coupe glass.



Cuatro Mismo Ingredients: - 2 parts BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro -4 parts Club Soda -Lime wedge Method: Build into a highball glass filled with ice, then garnish with a lime wedge.

Clicquot Rich + Watermelon + Jalapeño Ingredients: -5-6 large ice cubes -2-3 cubes of watermelon -2-3 slices of jalapeño -Veuve Clicquot Rich Champagne Method: Place 5 ice cubes in a large wine glass. Add cubes of watermelon, sprinkle in jalapeño slices, and finish with Veuve Clicquot Rich .



Grey Goose Sea Breeze Ingredients: -1.5 Grey Goose vodka -2 parts Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice -1 part Cranberry juice -Fresh Lime Quarter Method: Build the Grey Goose and grapefruit juice in a highball glass. Add cubed ice and stir. Top with cranberry juice. Garnish with a lime quarter, fresh fruit and herbs.