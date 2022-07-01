ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys return to LB well deep in first round in latest ESPN 2023 mock draft

By Cameron Burnett
 4 days ago
Two months removed from the 2022 NFL draft, eyes of scouts and analysts are now honed in on the 2023 class. Dallas evenly reinforced both sides of the ball with their 2022 haul, but one position still looms large as a developmental group.

There’s no doubt that Micah Parsons will continue to be a superstar for years to come. That’s the good news. The bad news is the rest of the linebacker group has question marks surrounding them. Leighton Vander Esch returned on a one-year prove-it deal to offer some continuity, but his injury history is one where a team would be foolish to count on another full healthy campaign. Jabril Cox looked as if he would take over the spot next to Parsons when Jaylon Smith was released, but he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The Cowboys selected LSU linebacker Damone Clark with the No. 176 pick but he’s on a long road back from spinal fusion surgery and it’s safe to say Dallas will take their time with him.

The Cowboys may be waiting to see the solution at linebacker and ESPN’s Matt Miller attacks this discrepancy in his recent 2023 mock.

30. Dallas Cowboys

Noah Sewell, ILB, Oregon*

Sewell’s play at Oregon has been amazing to watch as he developed into a true three-down defender. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder has elite size to go along with great quickness and processing speed. And we can’t forget to mention his versatility. As is becoming so important, he’s as good rushing the quarterback as he is playing in coverage.

Fitting with the big need, Miller has Dallas taking the standout from Oregon. Sewell is entering his third year as a Duck after earning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2020 and First-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. The younger brother of Lions offensive lineman Penei, Sewell finished with 114 total tackles and four sacks last season.

Beyond the selection itself, ESPN’s FPI has the Cowboys selecting at No. 30, just a pick behind the Super Bowl matchup. If that prediction is right, Dallas would be playing in their First NFC championship game in 26 years. That being the case, Sewell would be a nice consolation prize after their best playoff run of the millennium.

