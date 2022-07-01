ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conewango Valley, NY

WJTN News Headlines for Fri., July 1, 2022

By Terry Frank
wjtn.com
 4 days ago

Conewango Valley man seriously hurt in motorcycle-deer accident... A Cattaraugus County man is being treated for serious injuries after his motorcycle struck a deer on Route 394 in the town of Poland early this morning. Sheriff's officers say 53 year-old William Whalen of Conewango Valley was westbound shortly before 5 a.m....

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State

Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
POLITICS
wbtai.com

4th of July News Brief

In a response to the Supreme Court Decision that New York’s restriction that someone applying to get a concealed carry permit need a stated reason for carrying outside the home is unconstitutional Governor Hochul announced signing emergency legislation to restrict gun owners. The new legislation restricts places where permit holders are allowed to carry firearms. Areas where guns will not be allowed to be carried include Times Square, churches, bars, restaurants, airports, public parks, subways, trains, buses, ferries, schools, libraries, public parks, zoos, homeless shelters, and private property without permission of the property owner. Democrats hail this as a landmark decision with Hochul saying this will make New Yorkers “feel safer.” And that it is the “embodiment of what it means to be an American. In honor of our 4th of July weekend.” Republicans called it a “national embarrassment” and vowed that these restrictions would also be declared unconstitutional.
POLITICS
chautauquatoday.com

Large crowds attend 4th of July celebrations

With the return of full scale celebrations across Chautauqua County, large crowds were reported at a number of events during the Fourth of July weekend. Dan Heitzenrater of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Tuesday, says the county's summer tourism seems to be off to a good start. He has received mainly positive comments from local businesses as a result of the bustling activity...
DUNKIRK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Albany, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Mayville, NY
City
Conewango Valley, NY
City
Poland, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Accidents
City
Brocton, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
96.9 WOUR

New York Road Trip: Genesee County in the Spotlight!

Today we again put another of Upstate New York's counties in the road trip spotlight. Genesee County is located in Western New York. It covers about 500 square miles and has a total population of 58,300. The county seat, and largest city, is Batavia which has a population of 16,000 residents.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Dueling Tiny Protests in Olean

Downtown Olean was host to two small, quiet, abortion protests Sunday afternoon. A lone anti-abortion protester was confronted with a group of about a dozen pro-abortion protesters at Lincoln Park shortly after one in the afternoon. The anti-abortion protester relocated to in front of the First National building on the other side of the intersection.
OLEAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
wbtai.com

4th of July Weekend News

Despite some rain early Saturday morning, a water conservation notice remains in effect for Genesee County. Although there is plenty of water throughout the year on average days, without conservation efforts, keeping up with demands during hot dry stretches becomes difficult. The County is asking everyone to pitch in on water conservation efforts through the peak of summer heat.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Horns of Hope Convoy Returns for Second Run

For the second year in a row, a fundraiser in support of individuals with a disability or terminal illness featured a parade of several semi trucks traveling across northern Chautauqua County on Saturday. The 2nd annual Horns of Hope Convoy began at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, then went through Fredonia, Brocton, Westfield, and back to Dunkirk. WDOE News spoke with Johnnie Lindstrom, the organizer of the event, before the convoy began. She says the event provided individuals with a disability or terminal illness to ride in a semi...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Wyoming County man accused of driving tractor illegally

Wyoming County, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man is facing charges after a traffic stop - involving a tractor. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say Ronald A. Townsend, 70, was seen driving his tractor from Tops in Warsaw back to his home. Deputies say he has a revoked driver's license...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Accident#Wjtn News Headlines#Upmc Hamot Medical Center#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Gop
96.9 WOUR

Is It Safe To Eat Fish From Lake Erie In New York State?

Summer officially kicked off on June 21 and of course, it's the perfect time to go fishing in Lake Erie. But are the fish safe to consume? With food prices skyrocketing, it might be tempting to 'hunt' for your own food by fishing in the lake. Plus, if you're trying to get your summer bod in order, fish is often considered a healthier 'meat' option.
LIFESTYLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tonawanda Woman Arrested By New York State Police For Larceny In Lockport

A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
chautauquatoday.com

New Chautauqua County 4-H Leader Prepares for First County Fair

Chautauqua County 4-H has a new Lead Educator. Lindsey Crisanti replaces Kate Ewer, who left the post earlier this year for a new job in Pennsylvania. Crisanti grew up in nearby Cattaraugus County and graduated from Pine Valley Central School. She later graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in animal science and agricultural education. Cristanti says she is delighted to be in her new position...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst driver sent to ECMC after Tonawanda crash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, one person was hospitalized following a crash in the City of Tonawanda. Tonawanda police say it happened at the intersection of Twin City Highway and Young Street around 1:45 p.m. They say a 26-year-old driver from Amherst went through a red light before being struck by a pickup truck.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crazy Wild Animal Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
CLARENCE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy