ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Oklahoma State

By FieldinOfDreams
ourdailybears.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX) Head Coach: Mike Gundy (entering 18th year) Notable Outcomes: Beat Baylor 24-14; lost to Baylor 21-16; beat Notre Dame 37-35 Key Losses: Jaylen Warren, RB; Malcolm Rodriguez, LB; Devin Harper, LB. Key Returners: Spencer Sanders, QB; Brennan Presley, WR; Collin Oliver, DE. Strength: Quarterback....

www.ourdailybears.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Selman Bridges talks Baylor, goals for his upcoming junior season

Coming from the talent-potent hotbed of Temple (Texas), Selman Bridges is up next for T-town. The two Temple high schools are already home to five D1 prospects in just the 2023 and 2024 classes in Micah Hudson, Javeon Wilcox, Taurean York, Mikal Harrison-Pilot, and Naeten Mitchell, with Selman Bridges being the newest addition to the already impressive list.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco gets medical cannabis pickup site

Austin-based medical cannabis company Texas Original is making it easier for patients to access its products in Waco through a temporary medical cannabis pickup location. The drive-thru pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays, and the exact location will be released to patients once they are approved for a prescription. Texas Original CEO Morris Denton said the Waco drive-thru pickup site was opened in response to growing demand in the Waco area, where Texas Original serves more than 700 patients.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
fox44news.com

Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Kash’s Kick’n Cancer Lemonade Stand

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — It’s not uncommon for kids to set up a lemonade stand, but they often do it to earn money for themselves. For Kash Hicks, he is doing it to help his mom. “I wanted to help my mom because she can’t work, and...
WACO, TX
KWTX

First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco. “We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man shot in Temple during Fourth of July weekend

TEMPLE, Texas — One man was taken to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries after a shooting Saturday night. Temple Police Department arrived at 8:57 p.m. to the 400 block of N. 12th St. where they found the victim had been shot, according to police. The...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco family encourages road safety after motorcyclist injured in crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The first time daughter Aimee Gonsalves and wife Cheryl Jenkins saw David Jenkins in the ICU they couldn’t believe what they saw. “It was horrifying and heart-wrenching to see him that way,” Cheryl said. “He’s such a happy, go-lucky jokester.”. David...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Oklahoma State Nickname#Tx#Baylor 21 16#Notre Dame#Wr
KWTX

Central Texas officials urge caution on the water amid low levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Fourth of July weekend is just starting to set sail. Lake Waco officials expect to see even more people on the water this weekend, even with the lake sitting at around six and a half feet below normal water levels. Lower water levels means...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man who shot mother in the face placed on deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gholson man whose mental health was spiraling downward when he shot his mother in the face almost two years ago was placed on deferred probation Thursday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court granted Kenneth Wayne Young’s request for probation after his 77-year-old...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Construction to begin in Waco Drive area

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting Tuesday night, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will start a road restoration project on Highway 84 – from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive. Crews will perform overlay operations within the project limits to improve the surface and enhance safety...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Franklin, TX USA

We were simply just driving home after meeting up with some family, and we decided to stop at a picnic table area along the highway. As my kids we getting out and playing, my son brings me this lady bug heart and I found the attached note. An interesting find and nice to see that people still like to share a simple, but happy moment.
FRANKLIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy