Dancing On Ice star Matt Richardson reveals he is suffering from memory loss after being rushed to hospital with a brain infection

Dancing On Ice's Matt Richardson has revealed he is suffering from memory loss after being rushed to hospital with a brain infection.

The TV host, 31, took to Instagram to share that he and his brother had been at a concert in Dublin last week, but he can't remember a thing after the scary incident.

Going into more detail, Matt revealed he had suffered from swelling around his brain alongside a photo of the boys at the event.

The comedian wrote: 'My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week.

'And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful swelling around my brain the last few days.

Trying to remain positive about the situation, he penned: 'After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again. Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own x'

Matt starred in the 2021 series of DOI as he stepped in as Rufus Hound's replacement after the comedian tested positive for coronavirus for the second week running.

He revealed his call-up for the show helped saved his career after struggling for work due to the pandemic.

The TV host, 29, admitted he was considering changing career path and was looking into teaching before the show.

Skating: Matt starred in the 2021 series of DOI as he stepped in as Rufus Hound's replacement after the comedian tested positive for coronavirus for the second week running (pictured with his partner Vicky Ogden)

According to The Mirror, the former Xtra Factor host said: 'This has literally saved my career. I was doing nothing, really. Before Dancing On Ice I was very seriously considering a career change.

'I was thinking maybe like if I can't survive this pandemic, this isn't for me. I'm going to have to go and retrain and do something else.

'I've had a really rough year, my girlfriend Sam has financially supported both of us until this has happened. This is four or five months of me being able to pay my bills so that's amazing.'

The star added that he considered becoming a history teacher and leaving the world of entertainment behind.

In 2013 he hosted the ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack.

Matt was also a regular on Channel 5's Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side.