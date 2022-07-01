ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dancing On Ice star Matt Richardson reveals he is suffering from memory loss after being rushed to hospital with a brain infection

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Dancing On Ice's Matt Richardson has revealed he is suffering from memory loss after being rushed to hospital with a brain infection.

The TV host, 31, took to Instagram to share that he and his brother had been at a concert in Dublin last week, but he can't remember a thing after the scary incident.

Going into more detail, Matt revealed he had suffered from swelling around his brain alongside a photo of the boys at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blvz3_0gSJi5uy00
Get well soon! Dancing On Ice's Matt Richardson has revealed he is suffering from memory loss after being rushed to hospital with a brain infection

The comedian wrote: 'My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week.

'And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful swelling around my brain the last few days.

Trying to remain positive about the situation, he penned: 'After a really cool trip to hospital I’m trying to piece it all together again. Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own x'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2ANp_0gSJi5uy00
Illness: The TV host, 31, took to Instagram to share that he and his brother had been at a concert in Dublin but he can't remember a thing after the scary incident

Matt starred in the 2021 series of DOI as he stepped in as Rufus Hound's replacement after the comedian tested positive for coronavirus for the second week running.

He revealed his call-up for the show helped saved his career after struggling for work due to the pandemic.

The TV host, 29, admitted he was considering changing career path and was looking into teaching before the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbIcE_0gSJi5uy00
Skating: Matt starred in the 2021 series of DOI as he stepped in as Rufus Hound's replacement after the comedian tested positive for coronavirus for the second week running (pictured with his partner Vicky Ogden)

According to The Mirror, the former Xtra Factor host said: 'This has literally saved my career. I was doing nothing, really. Before Dancing On Ice I was very seriously considering a career change.

'I was thinking maybe like if I can't survive this pandemic, this isn't for me. I'm going to have to go and retrain and do something else.

'I've had a really rough year, my girlfriend Sam has financially supported both of us until this has happened. This is four or five months of me being able to pay my bills so that's amazing.'

The star added that he considered becoming a history teacher and leaving the world of entertainment behind.

In 2013 he hosted the ITV2 spin-off show The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack.

Matt was also a regular on Channel 5's Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uu7K_0gSJi5uy00
Career change: The TV host admitted he was considering changing career path and was looking into becoming a history teacher before the show

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Richardson
Person
Caroline Flack
Person
Rufus Hound
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing On Ice#Ice Star#Rushed To Hospital#Mirror#Xtra Factor
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Pokemon voice actor Billy Kametz dies at age 35 two months after revealing his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis

Billy Kametz passed away on Thursday less than two months after revealing to the world that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. News of the 35-year-old voice actor's death was revealed on his GoFundMe page, which was set up in April after he informed fans he was 'doing OK' and was starting chemotherapy treatments and radiation on his spine.
CANCER
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Fights Back After Jenna Bush Blasts North West’s Birthday Party

Insiders tell Radar that Kim Kardashian is fighting back after Jenna Bush Hager criticized her for throwing an ‘over the top' birthday party for her 9-year-old daughter North West.“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
Page Six

Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s baby fever during Cambridge visit

Kate Middleton asked to hold a baby during a Cambridge visit on Thursday — and Prince William had the best reaction. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paused while greeting fans at Newmarket Racecourse to gush over a baby girl as her husband, also 40, looked on. After Middleton told the little one’s mother how much she “love[s] babies,” William tapped his wife’s arm, signaling that it was time to move along. “LOL I love William’s reaction,” one Twitter user wrote of the interaction. “Desperate to get away before Catherine gets any ideas about baby No. 4.” Another added, “Catherine loves babies. It’s making William...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
Daily Mail

'Shattered' family reveal BBC Three star Jasmine Burkitt who appeared in dwarfism reality show Small Teen Bigger World was living in a tent when she died aged 28

A former teenage reality star with dwarfism who shared her story with millions of viewers has been found dead in a tent in Welsh woodland, leaving her family 'shattered'. Jasmine 'Jazz' Burkitt, 28, shot to fame 12 years ago in BBC Three's four-part documentary 'Small Teen Bigger World'. At 3'11...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

459K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy