Draft Wire sets rookie expectations for Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
In 2012, the Seattle Seahawks drafted Wisconsin QB Russell Wilson with the 75th overall pick in one of the NFL’s all-time great draft steals. Ten years later, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick, and the team is hoping for similar results.

However, very few players have Wilson’s combination of arm talent, leadership and poise under pressure, and before we go anointing Ridder as the next great draft steal, the rookie must first beat out veteran Marcus Mariota for the starting job.

So, what are realistic expectations for Ridder in Year 1? Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling broke it all down in a new piece examining rookie expectations for this year’s QB class.

Mariota's job to lose?

“Another team that just ended a memorable era under center, the Falcons traded longtime starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick this offseason, then signed veteran free agent Marcus Mariota to serve as their new starter,” writes Easterling.

“Now that Ridder is in the picture, Mariota is clearly a bridge option until the younger, high-upside passer can prove worthy of taking over. No team wants to lose, so it won’t be surprising if head coach Arthur Smith wants to ride with Mariota as long as possible, especially if they have any success early.”

Mariota has familiarity with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and considering how big of a transition this team is going through, he seems like a lock to start early on. Easterling goes on to say that the team should look to Ridder as soon as possible, though, especially if things turn south quickly with Maritota under center.

Why Ridder should get every chance to start

“That said, the Falcons have one of the least-talented rosters in the entire league, so it might make sense for them to get Ridder as many live reps as possible while the rebuild continues,” Easterling continues.

“As is the case with Pickett and the Steelers, if Ridder proves at any point that he’s clearly the team’s best option, Smith shouldn’t waste any time giving him the starting job. Kyle Pitts and Drake London should give him some young weapons to grow with, even if the rest of the offense is somewhat lackluster.”

Another factor that Atlanta should consider is next year’s draft will have several quarterback options. If the team is again selecting in the top 10, it would be wise to know what Ridder can do before facing that decision.

Falcons coach has high praise for Ridder

“He’s light years ahead of most other young quarterbacks from the neck up,” Smith said of Ridder. “I will give him that compliment.”

Ridder rookie minicamp highlights

