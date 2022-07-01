Moose found munching on tree at the Silver Dollar Saloon

If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO