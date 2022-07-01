Wabash hosting July 4 celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Missouri City’s patriotic tradition offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, tasty treats from local vendors, and close out the evening with an amazing fireworks display.
HOUSTON—Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Learning and Vocational Training Center will host a job fair in partnership with WorkTexas and Gallery Furniture on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Harrell Family Opportunity Center, located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road.
HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON — The City of Houston has been nationally recognized for how it’s dealt with the homeless. Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU 11 that the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets in the past decade by focusing on housing first. “It’s been a journey, but it’s...
A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021. Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event. Joined...
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
There are two bike rides coming up in the next few months in or near local neighborhoods that will give avid local bicyclists a chance to enjoy their pastime while exploring historic neighborhoods around Houston. On June 25, Houston BCycle kicked off its Five for 10 Ride Series to celebrate...
HOUSTON — “Just a ball of life.”. That’s how Sunshine’s Vegan owner and CEO Arga Bourgeois Davis describes her father, 87-year-old Vergis Bourgeois Jr. “He just wanted everyone to realize that every day is a new day to start your new body," Davis said. And a...
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Southeast Houston pastor in the Sunnyside community launches a campaign called “Crime Can’t Hide in Sunnyside” with billboards and signage throughout the area. Several church and neighborhood officials joined forces with the Houston Police Department to address the rise in crime rates.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
Dr. Tera Torres is not kidding. The remarkable Chair of the Pragmatic Studies Program at the University of St. Thomas-Houston’s Kolbe School does not stop. Torres is all in for her full-time job at UST leading an associate degree program for students with learning differences. She runs a half-marathon every month. And believe it or not—this wife and mother to four teaches 18 exercise classes a week at the Pearland Y and other area gyms.
Section A: South Side of Bellaire Boulevard south to Southern City Limit. West Side of S Rice Avenue west to Western City Limit. Section B: North Side of Bellaire Boulevard north to Northern City Limit. West Side of IH610 west to Western City Limit. Section E: South Side of Bellaire...
Each year, beauty pageant contestants compete for two different yet coveted Miss Texas pageant titles. This past weekend, participants competed in Houston to win Miss Texas USA. R'Bonney Gabriel, a Filipina American fashion designer from Bayou City, won the title just one week after Averie Bishop was crowned the first...
Comments / 0