Wabash hosting July 4 celebration

Dr. Tera Torres is not kidding. The remarkable Chair of the Pragmatic Studies Program at the University of St. Thomas-Houston’s Kolbe School does not stop. Torres is all in for her full-time job at UST leading an associate degree program for students with learning differences. She runs a half-marathon every month. And believe it or not—this wife and mother to four teaches 18 exercise classes a week at the Pearland Y and other area gyms.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO