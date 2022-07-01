ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wabash hosting July 4 celebration

By Landan Kuhlmann
theleadernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWabash Garden and Feed, 4537 N. Shepherd Dr., will host a community 4th...

www.theleadernews.com

culturemap.com

Missouri City presents Independence Day Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Missouri City’s patriotic tradition offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, tasty treats from local vendors, and close out the evening with an amazing fireworks display.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
thekatynews.com

Northwest Assistance Ministries To Host Job Fair

HOUSTON—Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’s) Learning and Vocational Training Center will host a job fair in partnership with WorkTexas and Gallery Furniture on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Harrell Family Opportunity Center, located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas-sized turnout at Houston's Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON — It was a Texas-sized turnout with a space city twist for Shell's Freedom Over Texas signature Fourth of July celebration. "It' looks bigger than before," said Rommel Carino. "And it's better and more organized than before." Thousands filled Eleanor Tinsley Park for the first in-person annual event...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
KHOU

Single mom says city-provided housing helped her restart life

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has been nationally recognized for how it’s dealt with the homeless. Mayor Sylvester Turner told KHOU 11 that the city has moved 25,000 people off the streets in the past decade by focusing on housing first. “It’s been a journey, but it’s...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

LIST: Houston 4th of July events

A three-day weekend means there’s plenty of time to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. This year features a widespread return to in-person events in the Houston area after the COVID-19 pandemic forced alterations to Fourth of July festivities in 2020 and 2021. Shell’s Freedom over Texas Event. Joined...
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Homeless in Houston: How the city has reduced homelessness by 63%

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Apartments To Be Demolished for Freeway Widening

“State authorities are slated to demolish hundreds of apartments in East Downtown this week to make way for an uncertain and controversial expansion of Interstate 45,” reports Jay R. Jordan in the Houston Chronicle. The North Houston Highway Improvement Project has been on hold as the Federal Highway Administration...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

BCycle bike series to include historic Heights neighborhoods

There are two bike rides coming up in the next few months in or near local neighborhoods that will give avid local bicyclists a chance to enjoy their pastime while exploring historic neighborhoods around Houston. On June 25, Houston BCycle kicked off its Five for 10 Ride Series to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Pastors in Sunnyside community join forces with HPD to address crime

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Southeast Houston pastor in the Sunnyside community launches a campaign called “Crime Can’t Hide in Sunnyside” with billboards and signage throughout the area. Several church and neighborhood officials joined forces with the Houston Police Department to address the rise in crime rates.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Inflation is making homelessness worse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sheriffs arrived at 6 a.m. in early June to tell Josanne English what she already knew: She was being evicted. She'd lost her job as a project manager near Sacramento in April, then fallen behind on rent as...
HOUSTON, TX
stthom.edu

Dr. Tera Torres Is a Maverick Who Does Not Stop

Dr. Tera Torres is not kidding. The remarkable Chair of the Pragmatic Studies Program at the University of St. Thomas-Houston’s Kolbe School does not stop. Torres is all in for her full-time job at UST leading an associate degree program for students with learning differences. She runs a half-marathon every month. And believe it or not—this wife and mother to four teaches 18 exercise classes a week at the Pearland Y and other area gyms.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

The First Asian American Woman Just Won Miss Texas USA

Each year, beauty pageant contestants compete for two different yet coveted Miss Texas pageant titles. This past weekend, participants competed in Houston to win Miss Texas USA. R'Bonney Gabriel, a Filipina American fashion designer from Bayou City, won the title just one week after Averie Bishop was crowned the first...
HOUSTON, TX

