Jenna Bush Hager Criticizes Kim Kardashian For Throwing North West Lavish Birthday Party: 'Over The Top!'

Jenna Bush Hager didn't hold back on the Today show when she called out Kim Kardashian for hosting a lavish party for North West 's birthday.

“I have a 9-year-old, she did not have a party like this,” the 40-year-old said. “Because, y’all, this party was over the top!”

Earlier this week, the reality star, 41, showed off photos from her eldest child's bash, which included zip-lining, rope courses and archery in the woods.

“[North] wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed party,” Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon on his talk show. “I took them out camping.”

“She’s really into special effects makeup. She does really good wounds and scars,” the makeup mogul added of the theme. “She was taking classes … and she wanted to teach her girlfriends [with mannequin heads].”

Apparently, Kardashian is less than pleased with Bush Hager about her remarks.

“When Kim was on the show a few weeks ago Jenna was kissing her ass. Kim was scheduled to appear on the show hosted by Hoda and Savannah, but when Jenna’s team begged her to stick around and do an interview on the ratings-troubled 10 AM hour, Kim did it as a favor. Now Jenna has the nerve to go after Kim’s daughter! Kim has made it perfectly clear that she will never be doing that for two-faced Jenna again even if her dad was the ex-President," an insider told Radar .

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has been critiqued for hosting big shindigs.

For her 40th birthday in October 2020, she took her family and friends away on a trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, which didn't sit well with others. "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter," she wrote at the time. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID , I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment."

Of course, people were angry with the mom-of-four.

“I feel like, maybe you should not have shared this with us and just kept it to yourself,” wrote one user. “People are dying and the rest of us are suffering as we watch the body count rise, quarantines in our homes. This is tone-deaf and insensitive."

A second person fumed: “I am a school teacher who had to go the ER two different times because I got COVID pneumonia. I’ve been in bed, on oxygen, for 20 straight days. I don’t even know if my sick leave will cover it. But go ahead and feel blessed.”