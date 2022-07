LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s with light winds from the south 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s today so it will be hot and muggy this afternoon and evening. There is still a chance of rain this afternoon for Texoma. The highest chance will be in the counties south of the Red River and any storms that fire up will be more widespread and less isolated. Rain north of the Red River will be scattered and most places will remain dry. I wouldn’t cancel any plans this afternoon and evening most places remain dry. If you live in northwest Texas you might want to grab the rain gear as you head out to any festivities this afternoon. If the rain holds up it will begin to fall apart into the evening hours.

2 DAYS AGO