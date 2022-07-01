ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Asked Voters ‘How is Oklahoma Working For You?’ Here’s What They Said

By Oklahoma Watch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Oklahoma voters went to the polls for Tuesday’s primary elections, Oklahoma Watch reporters met them to get their perspectives on the state of the state. Among our questions: “How is Oklahoma working for you?” Here is a representative sample of their responses along with where they...

Alene Mclellan
3d ago

The elected officials suck!!! They do very little to help those of us that live in small towns. They only remember us when it time for reflection. WE ARE NOTHING BUT A PAYCHECK AND A VOTE.

Anthony Crisel
3d ago

Well i don't agree with the 6 weeks part of abortion law but then again so many different types of birth control shouldn't be needing abortions except special circumstances. That's my opinion, pregnancy isn't a health choice it's a life choice not a Constitutional right.

Shawn
3d ago

I’m good just don’t hike our property taxes!!!! Us elders are way past poverty

