Premier League

Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Manchester United Here We Go | Erik Ten Hag’s First Signing

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go. Fabrizio Romano has said his famous three words to suggest that Malacia will sign for United officially, the full back is set to become Erik Ten Hag’s first signing.

Malacia was set to sign for French side Lyon, however United acted fast and have now hijacked a deal for the player and will see him sign at Old Trafford.

Malacia is a player being signed from Feyenoord who Ten Hag is known to have admired even from his time spent at Ajax.

The full back has also recently emerged on the international scene and has won a number of caps for the Netherlands.

The full back who plays on the left side of the back four is set to directly compete with senior left back Luke Shaw during his arrival at the club.

United acted fast during the week to send their offer to Feyenoord who quickly accepted, once learning of United’s interest, Malacia was set on joining Ten Hag at his new club.

In a tweet, Romano said;

“Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era.

OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed.”

United have now completed their first signing of the Ten Hag era.

