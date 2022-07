The Cherryvale Historical Museum will host a presentation and discuss the book "Last Stand at Rebel Creek: The Osage as Union Allies in Civil War Kansas". On July 16 at 10 am Isaias McCaffery will be at St. Frances Xavier Community Center to lead the discussion. Everyone is invited to attend the free program. It was made possible by Humanities Kansas. the building is handicapped accessible and refreshments will be served. Visit our website kggfradio.com for links and phone numbers for more information. 620-336-2241 facebook@cherryvalehistoricalmuseum.

CHERRYVALE, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO