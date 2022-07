MIAMI - It's all over the place. Sargassum seaweed blowing ashore from the ocean. CBS4's drone video shows just how widespread it is on the sand it also shows large clumps floating in the water. "That's nasty. It's not fun at all," said Annabella Fernandez who was trying to enjoy the beach. Fernandez doesn't like walking in it and it's even worse when she's in the water. "I have a fear of fish and stuff in the water and when you're in the water and there's a bunch of seaweed you get a little jump scared," she said.Crews in Fort Lauderdale are...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO