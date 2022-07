A 32-year-old man suspected of dealing fentanyl in Banning was behind bars today. The was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Yesterday, on suspicion of possession of controlled substances, possession of illegal drugs for sale, transportation of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $30,000 bail. The post Police: Man arrested in Banning with more than 20 grams of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.

BANNING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO