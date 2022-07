Sean O’Malley insisted that he was getting the better of Pedro Munhoz even though it was ruled no contest. “Sugar” lashed out at the judges who got Munhoz winning. Sean O’Malley wasn’t able to beat Pedro Munhoz and extend his winning streak at UFC 276 after cage-side doctors decided to stop the fight due to eye pokes, prompting the officials to rule the fight as no contest. Munhoz was no longer capable of continuing the fight in Round 2 because of an accidental eye poke, stating that he wasn’t able to see with his one eye anymore.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO