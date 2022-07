High heat and high humidity will be kicking off the new week and could lead to very uncomfortable weather this week. So far, we should have a mainly dry Independence Day with partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be a chance for rain isolated storm this afternoon during the high, summer hear/humidity. Temperatures will be reaching the middle 90s this afternoon with a heat index around 100 to 105. Evening conditions will be mostly clear and muggy with temps around 85 degrees. Any isolated storms from during the day will have wrapped up.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO